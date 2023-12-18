(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE - EGLE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Eagle Bulk will be acquired by Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (“Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq - SBLK). Eagle shareholders will receive 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share of Eagle common stock owned. This represents a total consideration of approximately $52.60 per share. Upon the close of the transaction, Star Bulk and Eagle shareholders will own approximately 71% and 29% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Eagle Bulk Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Star Bulk is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company, as well as the dilution to the Company's shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at .

Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq - ICVX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Icosavax will be acquired by AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq - AZN) through an acquisition subsidiary, which will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of Icosavax's outstanding shares for a price of $15.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $5.00 in cash, payable upon achievement of specified regulatory and net sales milestones. The investigation concerns whether the Icosavax Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AstraZeneca is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTC - EVFM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Evofem will be acquired by Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt”) (Nasdaq - ADTX). Aditxt will acquire Evofem in consideration of the issuance of a combination of common stock and preferred stock, and the assumption of certain senior indebtedness, having an aggregate amount of approximately $100 million. The investigation concerns whether the Evofem Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Aditxt is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – CSTR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CapStar will be acquired by Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (Nasdaq – ONB) in an all-stock transaction. Each outstanding share of CapStar common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.155 shares of Old National common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $344.4 million, or $16.64 per share, based on Old National's 30-day volume weighted average closing stock price ending October 25, 2023. The investigation concerns whether the CapStar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Old National is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $18.52 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.