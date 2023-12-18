Nasal Drug Delivery Market Size Projected To Surge $136.46 Billion Growth By 2032, Exhibit A CAGR Of 7.18%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasal drug delivery market size is anticipated to grow from USD 70.93 Billion to USD 136.46 Billion in 10 years. Growing preference for nasal drug delivery is driving the growth of the nasal drug delivery market. North America region emerged as the most significant global nasal drug delivery market, with a 36.49% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 70.93 Billion in 2022 nasal drug delivery market will reach USD 136.46 Billion by 2032. Nasal drug delivery is a suitable delivery method for drugs that are active in minimal dosages like proteins and peptides. The nasal path avoids hepatic first pass exclusion linked with oral transmission. The speedy initiation of the therapeutic consequence is feasible owing to the large surface field of the nasal mucosa. This procedure has great possibility for non-intrusiveness, no first-pass assimilation, and straight to the central nervous system (CNS) transfer. The possibilities in the global market for the nasal drug delivery systems have derived huge spending by major companies in research and development endeavours. The technological developments in several of the nasal drug transfer systems presently, comprises of the carrier technology and powder preparation, envisioned for augmented medicine absorption via its muco-adhesive features and a transmission device technology envisioned for simple use, and complete and constant transfer of intranasal powder preparations.



Key Insight of the Nasal Drug Delivery Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.91% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.91% over the forecast period. Growing occurrence of respiratory and lifestyle-related disorders and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure in expected to boost the growth of nasal drug delivery in the Asia Pacific region. CVD (cardiovascular disease) was the prominent cause of death in the Asian continent in 2019, resulting in 10.8 million demises, which were almost 35% of the total demises in Asia. The quantity of CVD deaths in Asia augmented to 10.8 million from 5.6 million in the timeframe from 1990 to 2019, the share of CVD demises in total deaths amplified from 23% to 35%, and crude cardiovascular disease mortality rates amplified continuously in both women and men. More than 60% of the individuals living with diabetes are in Asia, of which about 50% in China and India combined. The Western Pacific has around 138 million individuals living with diabetes, and the figure may increase to 201.8 million by the year 2035.



Over the projected period, the pressurized container segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% in the nasal drug delivery market.



In the nasal drug delivery market, the pressurized container type is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecasted period. New product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of pressurized container type in the near future. Some of the other factors driving the demand for pressurized container type during the projected period is technological advancements.



Over the forecasted period, the nasal drop dosage form segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the nasal drug delivery market.



Over the forecasted period, the asthma application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% in the nasal drug delivery market.

Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing preference for nasal drug delivery



Factors such as increasing patient inclination for nasal drug delivery and growing acceptance of self-administration of drugs are driving the progress of nasal drug delivery market. The easy administration and enhanced efficacy have improved patient inclination for the nasal drug transfer which subsequently has boosted the demand for global market for the nasal drug delivery. Due to the higher permeability and subdued enzymatic environment of the nasal opening, and avoidance of the hepatic first pass metabolism, nasal medication delivery is suitable for systemic transport of medicine molecule through the nose. Various drug delivery tools for nasal use of liquid, solid, and semisolid formulation are explored to deliver the drugs to the treat extremely critical CNS (central nervous system) diseases (i.e., Parkinson's and Alzheimer's) since it demands quick and definite aiming of medicines to brain.



Opportunity: High incidence of lifestyle diseases



Elevated prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, augmented diabetes and cancer cases, and rising demand for home-based healthcare devices are also propelling the nasal drug delivery market growth across the world. Further aspects that are expected to fuel this market are rapid R&D action and reception of novel drug delivery approaches and devices, reformulation of oral and injections medications into the preparations to be directed by the nasal way, and quick start of action.



Challenge: Rigorous regulatory guidelines



The nasal drug delivery devices need go through a thorough process for getting approval. The assessing products are checked on numerous parameters and need to comply with the required guidelines. This is a time utilizing and capital-intensive procedure.

Some of the major players operating in the nasal drug delivery market are:



. Becton, Dickinson and Company

. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

. OptiNose, Inc.

. AstraZeneca PLC

. B.F. Ascher & Company, Inc.

. Pfizer, Inc.

. PendoPharm, Inc.

. ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd.

. Promius Pharma, LLC

. NAVEH Pharma Ltd.

. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

. Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Key segments covered in the market:



By Container:



. Non-pressurized

. Pressurized



By Dosage Form:



. Drop

. Powder

. Spray

. Gel



By System:



. Unit-Dose

. Multi-Dose

. Metered-Dose



By Application:



. Cystic Fibrosis

. COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

. Nasal Congestion

. Asthma

. Rhinitis

. Others

By End User:



. Hospitals & Clinics

. Home Care



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



