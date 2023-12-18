Safe Software Named A Niche Player In 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Data Integration Tools

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Safe Software recognized for 4th time in Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software , a leader in data integration and transformation, is named a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Integration Tools, placing it among 21 total vendors evaluated in the report. Safe Software is named in the report for the 4th time. Additionally, Safe Software has been the innovator in spatial data for nearly 30 years with a global community of 200,000 passionate users bringing life to their data.

Over 25,000 organizations in 125+ countries are transforming their businesses with Safe Software's platform, Feature Manipulation Engine (FME), the only no-code enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. Safe Software's FME has scored a 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 239 ratings as of December 11th, 2023 on Gartner Peer Insights TM.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Solutions as we believe it's another testament to the ongoing success and strength of our unique solution, FME,” comments Don Murray, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Safe Software.“We are committed to taking the whole industry forward through delivering insightful spatial data to companies of all sizes, and we have major plans for the future.”

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Reports: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integrations Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Roxane Edjlali, Thornton Craig December 4, 2023.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Data Integration Tools, by Peer Contributors, 25 January 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Safe Software

Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only Enterprise Integration Platform with comprehensive support for spatial data.

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers, allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Whether your data challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, FME is here to help you spend more time using data and less time fighting it.

Over 25,000 organizations worldwide have trusted FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through our international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages. For more information, please visit and follow us on Twitter: @SafeSoftware

