Defense Metals (TSX-V: DEFN.V) (OTCQB: DFMTF) Featured In Reuters Article On Rare Earth Miners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Western start-ups seek to break China's grip on rare earths refining'

Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mining / Metals / Green Energy Stock news from Investorideas Newswire - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) was recently featured in an article in Reuters ' Western start-ups seek to break China's grip on rare earths refining'.Read the full article on Reuters:Read the article on Taipei TimesDefense Metals Corp. is focused on the exploration and development its 100% owned Wicheeda Project in British Columbia. The rare-earth elements project strives to deliver critical metals commonly used in the defense and national security industries, and in the production of green energy technologies. Rare earth magnets are commonly found in the centre of wind turbines and in electric vehicle motors.The 2023 MRE comprises a 6.4 million tonne Measured Mineral Resource, averaging 2.86% (TREO)1 ; 27.8 million tonne Indicated Mineral Indicated Resource, averaging 1.84% TREO; and 11.1 million tonne Inferred Mineral Resource, averaging 1.02% TREO, reported at a cut-off grade of 0.5% TREO. The Property consists of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 6,759 hectares, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.Defense Metals is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit:For further information, please visit or contact:Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.Vice President, Investor RelationsTel: (778) 994 8072Email: ...Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" InformationThis news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to completion of the PFS and the expected timelines, advancing the Wicheeda REE Project, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration and metallurgical results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological, metallurgical and engineering assumptions, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure this DEFN news is a paid news release on investorideas - learn more about costs and servicesMore disclaimer info:Please read Investorideas privacy policy:About Investorideas

Dawn Van Zant

Investorideas

+1 800-665-0411

email us here