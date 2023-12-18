The Fireside Lounge Relocation Grand Opening To Help Feed Needy Families In Bellaire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Owners: Monica Hale, Jessica Berends and Christy Wilson.

Fireside's Grand Opening week December 22nd through December 29th

BELLAIRE, MI, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Right in the middle of the rustic, little village of Bellaire Michigan, known more for micro-brewers, and deep-fried, bar food is the Fireside Lounge. As soon as you enter, you notice something drastically different.There is a sexy tempo to the place, a relaxed, chilled, club vibe, serving exotic drinks in martini glasses, top shelf wines and champagne, libations that look as good as they taste and nary a pitcher of beer to be found. Weekend musicians fill the air keeping visitors entertained as they devour their tapas-styled fare including sushi, shrimp cocktail, charcuterie, and hummus naan.The brain-child behind this diamond in the rural, rough is Christy Wilson; who oddly was raised on a farm and today is a horsewoman who owns, rides, and stables horses on her ranch.“Even though I rode fences, I dreamt of an elegant place to go for a [girl's night out] or a place for couples looking for a romantic rendezvous right here in Bellaire,” said Wilson. After 5 years of tweaking the experience, working endless hours, and getting a lot of help from her friends The Fireside thrived. Wilson's most helpful friends are her two bartenders Monica Hale and Jessica Berends.“Their passion and devotion made our success happen and I didn't want to lose them, so I made them my partners”, said Wilson.But success comes with growing pains;“We have been so busy we have outgrown our present location and need to move to accommodate our customers needs,” said Wilson. The new Fireside Lounge is still in downtown Bellaire just a few hundred feet from the old location at 201 E. Broad Street in Bellaire, which is next to The Bellaire Community Food Pantry. The move next to the food pantry gave Christy her next great idea.“We are moving right in the middle of the holiday season, so why not use the attention our move is creating to help people who may need a little help this holiday season”, said Wilson.Throughout Fireside's Grand Opening week (December 22nd through December 29th) a portion of all drinks on Fireside's Christmas Drink Menu will be donated to the Bellaire Family Food Pantry. Wilson continues;“Our goal is to raise $10,000 dollars.”“I hope people come to celebrate our Relocation Grand Opening while helping out needy families in Bellaire around the holidays”.

Christy Wilson Fireside Lounge

Fireside Lounge

+1 517-376-8156

email us here