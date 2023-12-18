Kelsey Bohlen Speaks Out Against Phasmophobia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kelsey Bohlen in "Ghosts and the Afterlife"

- Kelsey BohlenLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kelsey Bohlen is currently starring in the new hit docufilm“Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific investigation” and is concerned about the generally negative impression people have regarding ghosts.“Ghosts are simply misunderstood: Phasmophobia is clearly an issue in our society and needs to be addressed.”Kelsey believes that phasmophobia (a persistent fear of ghosts) is a serious concern and needs to be dealt with head-on, which is one of the reasons she was so excited about appearing as the on-camera narrator for“Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation.”“Ghosts and the Afterlife” has been voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at TZIFF and was just recently nominated for Best Documentary of 2023 at The Hague Film Festival. Kelsey believes that this recognition is a good first step to dispel people's inappropriate fear of ghosts.Additionally, Kelsey is very pleased that the film delves deeply into the subject matter of life after death from a scientific and a historical perspective, covering the subject matter of ghosts, after-death experiences, and the ever-puzzling existence of consciousness, and concludes that“death is not the end.”As a brief biographical note, Kelsey started out her performing career by winning both the Miss Texas High School Rodeo and Miss Rodeo Texas Teen beauty pageants. After graduating with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in journalism, Kelsey started doing a bit of television reporting but soon found that she was more interested in an acting career, which resulted in a national Super-Bowl Chevrolet commercial that was soon followed by multiple small roles in several Lifetime movies and independent films, including an appearance as a singer in David Lynch's revision of“Twin Peaks.”The movie is now streaming for free on Tubi TV (owned by Fox Corporation) and Freevee (on Amazon).A few of the reviews extolling Kelsey's presentation of the film are listed below:“The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife...” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre's engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh...” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)You can find more information on the film at

