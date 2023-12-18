Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor PMSM Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company's "Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2023 " provides extensive information covering all aspects of the market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the market size for permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) is expected to reach $48.6 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 15.4%.

The expansion in the for permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM)market is attributed to the rise of green vehicles. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the predominant market share for Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM). Key players in the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) market include Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Hitachi, ABB, Bosch, MEIDENSHA, CONTINENTAL, ALSTOM, BROAD-OCEAN.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Segments

.By Type: Surface, Interior

.By Capacity: 375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW

.By Voltage Range: Above 60V, 41V60V, 31V40V, 21V30V, 10V20V, 9V and below

.By Application: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential and Commercial, Automotive and Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military and Aerospace

.By Geography: The global permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM)market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) are used for high-efficiency and high-performance motor drives. The permanent magnet synchronous motor refers to an AC synchronous motor for which field excitation is provided by permanent magnets and has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. PMSM can generate torque at zero speed, but it requires a digitally controlled inverter for operations with permanent magnets.

