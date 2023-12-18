NDVSB Proudly Supports All Members Of Our Armed Forces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ePS National Diversity Veteran Small Business

NDVSB hosts the 2nd annual veteran hunting event that recognizes our military members and their families.

AUBURN HILLS, MI, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans, military spouses, and their families joined the NDVSB team for the second annual veteran hunt at Ted Nugent's ranch, Sunrize Acres, in Hanover Michigan. Event attendees hunted wild boar and ram in the morning, and enjoyed the campfire, conversation, and an intimate, live performance with Teg Nugent in the afternoon.A great time was had by all, including the 101-year-old World War II veteran, Mr. Herb Elring. Herb shared a few of his experiences in World War II, which included a story about the invasion of Pearl Harbor. Ted and all event attendees were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet Herb and listen to his perspectives from World War II.“We all know the saying that freedom isn't free. We owe that to our veterans and our active military. We're forever in their debt. This is just one way we can pay them back, and that is through our annual outing at Sunrize Acres. Thank you very much and God bless America” – says David Saroli, CEO and Founder of NDVSBThis event would not be possible without the amazing tour guides at Sunrize Acres and the generous donations from the sponsors. The sponsors from the event included: Clover Connect, Otava, Kroll International, Stay Safe Solutions, The Rosie Network, and the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce. Testimonials were captured at the event, and they can be viewed here.The NDVSB Program helps break down the barriers for businesses who want to work with large, enterprise customers. The mission is to build stronger small businesses by arming them with the needed technology to compete and earn the business of enterprise customers in the public and private sector, especially customers within the federal government. To learn more about the program, go to

David Saroli

NDVSB

+1 855-690-3774

email us here