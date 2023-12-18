Paula Vail, Best-Selling Author, And Reiki Master Reveals Secrets To Happiness, Joy, And Conquering Life's Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paula Vail

In a recent interview, Paula Vail explores the victories inherent in leading a life filled with happiness and joy.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Paula Vail , acclaimed best-selling/award-winning author, television/radio host, and Reiki Master, shares her inspiring journey to finding happiness amidst life's trials. In a recent interview on Enterprising Women's Project presented by Angelina Musik, she delves into the critical elements of acquiring and maintaining a positive attitude leading to a happy life. Like many others, Vail shares her experiences of overcoming hardships, emphasizing her firm belief that happiness is a choice.

"I believed early in my life that I was in charge of my emotions even though, at times, I yearned for happiness-often from other people and outside circumstances," explains Vail.

It was caring for her aging Canine, Shotzy, that Vail discovered a gift for healing. As Shotzy aged and faced illness, she learned how Reiki could provide healing light and love for her cherished companion-the remarkable healing experience catalyzed Vail's deep connection and love for Reiki. In 2008, Paula founded Wellness Inspired with the vision of extending Reiki healing to humans and animals while imparting knowledge through teaching.

Undergoing Usui Master training in Machu Picchu, Peru, Vail is a versatile practitioner, excelling as a Reiki Master and Level III Master in Serenity Vibrational Healing with crystal bowls and illumination expertise. Proficient in Shamanism and Quantum Healing, Vail, known as Shan Tara, extends sessions, classes, and mentorship in Reiki. Her guidance aims to enhance practice, foster a deeper connection to Source, and aid in establishing prosperous Reiki businesses in the wellness sector.

"My mission is to spread positive energy, information, and inspiration through education and entertainment. The more informed individuals are about how to nourish their emotions, bodies, and mindset, the more able they are to make choices that create authentic awareness," states Vail.

in 2019, Vail published her debut book, "Why am I so Happy?" She was featured among America's Leading Ladies, sharing this recognition with luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey and Melinda Gates. The International Association of Top Professionals has bestowed multiple honors upon her, including the Empowered Woman of the Year Award. In 2021, she published "Beyond Wellness," catering to those engaged in the practice of Usui Reiki.

"My vision is living in a world where we no longer must ask, 'Why am I so happy?' because it is the natural state of being for all," says Vail.

For those looking to gain a deeper insight into the power of healing, join Vail for the 'Heal the Healer ' retreat in Bali from May 20 to May 27, 2024, and embark on a transformative journey to explore and share the enriching principles of Reiki.

