Global Education Holdings Acquires Australian Performing Arts Conservatory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based educational group Global Education Holdings has acquired the Australian Performing Arts Conservatory (APAC). The Brisbane-based performing arts school offers undergraduate courses in acting, screen production, and song and dance.
Since its inception in 1993, APAC has produced many successful TV, Theatre, and Film professionals, including actor Mirko Grillini (The Chronicles of Narnia and Home and Away) and Australian standup comedian Mark McConville.
Welcoming APAC into the group, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ray Lloyd said, "GEDU is creating a diverse portfolio of educational institutions and services to offer high quality, accessible, skill-oriented higher education across the globe. The acquisition of APAC, with its outstanding reputation in delivering performing arts education, allows us to extend our curricula offer whilst also extending our geographical reach into Australia."
A registered Australian Higher Education Provider APAC is accredited by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Earlier known as the Australian Stage Combat School (ASCS), it is also registered with the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students.
With this acquisition, GEDU has entered the Australian market, extending its global footprint. APAC is the fourth brand to be added to the GEDU group within the last three months. Recently, it has acquired maritime school MLA College in the UK, French management school École de Management Appliqué (EMA), and US-based Schiller International University, having campuses in Tampa, Madrid, Heidelberg, and Paris.
About GEDU: The Group offers a range of educational opportunities, including the full range of higher education qualifications, apprenticeships, and language schools. It operates in 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. The group's portfolio covers a wide range of subject areas and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on
investment for students.
