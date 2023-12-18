(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Electrosurgery Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for
Electrosurgery estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Generators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Argon & Smoke Management Systems segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This report delves into the dynamic landscape of the global electrosurgery market, highlighting its significant growth driven by the promise of faster, non-toxic, and cost-effective surgical procedures.
Electrosurgical instruments and accessories take the lead in this market, catering to a wide range of medical procedures. General surgeries emerge as the largest segment in the electrosurgery market, with a focus on enhancing surgical precision and reducing complications. Developed regions currently lead the market, while Asian economies are poised to drive future growth.
The report provides a competitive analysis, presenting the percentage breakdown of value sales by leading players in 2019 and assessing the key competitors' market share in 2023. It categorizes the competitive market presence of players worldwide as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, offering insights into the industry's competitive dynamics.
Additionally, the report explores the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential implications of a looming global recession on the electrosurgery market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Electrosurgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$697.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
What`s New?
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Electrosurgery Devices Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth Age-Related Health Implications Necessitate Surgical Interventions, Fuel Demand for Electrosurgical Devices Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030 Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years Technology Advancements Boost Growth Prospects Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Rising Demand for Disposable Low Volume, High Value Products Spurs Growth Global Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Type for 2019 Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market Benefits from the Steady Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Electrosurgical Generators Market: An Overview Innovations in Electrosurgical Generators Digital Electrosurgical Generators Enhance Effectiveness of Surgeries Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for Electrosurgery Accessories Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018) Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries Increasing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures Spurs Use of Electrosurgery Devices Global Cosmetic Surgery Market: Breakdown of Number of Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in Select Countries for 2017 World's Top Eight Countries for Cosmetic Surgical Procedures: 2017 Rising Use of Electrosurgery Technique in Dermatological Surgery Augurs Well for Electrosurgery Device market Electrosurgical Products for Argon Plasma Coagulation: Benefiting from Enhanced Performance Efficiency Select Applications of Argon Plasma Coagulation by Treatment Discipline Advancements in Argon Enhancement Systems Applications of Electrosurgical Devices in Gynecologic Procedures Risk of Burns with Electrosurgery Devices: A Major Issue Surgical Smoke from Electrosurgical Tools (ESTs): Adverse Impact on Quality of Work Environment ELECTROSURGERY: AN INTRODUCTION Types of Electrosurgical Electrode Configurations History of Electrosurgery Key Electrosurgical Waveforms and Modalities Electrosurgery Delivery Techniques Electrosurgical Generator or Electrosurgical Unit (ESU)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
B. Braun Melsungen AG Becton, Dickinson and Company Boston Scientific Corporation ConMed Corporation AngioDynamics, Inc. Arthrex, Inc. Apyx Medical Corporation Ackermann Instrumente GmbH Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation Applied Medical Resources Corporation ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG Bonart Co., Ltd. Buffalo Filter LLC BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG Black & Black Surgical, Inc.
