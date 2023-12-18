(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global

Electrosurgery Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for

Electrosurgery estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Generators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Argon & Smoke Management Systems segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report delves into the dynamic landscape of the global electrosurgery market, highlighting its significant growth driven by the promise of faster, non-toxic, and cost-effective surgical procedures.

Electrosurgical instruments and accessories take the lead in this market, catering to a wide range of medical procedures. General surgeries emerge as the largest segment in the electrosurgery market, with a focus on enhancing surgical precision and reducing complications. Developed regions currently lead the market, while Asian economies are poised to drive future growth.

The report provides a competitive analysis, presenting the percentage breakdown of value sales by leading players in 2019 and assessing the key competitors' market share in 2023. It categorizes the competitive market presence of players worldwide as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, offering insights into the industry's competitive dynamics.

Additionally, the report explores the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential implications of a looming global recession on the electrosurgery market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

The Electrosurgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$697.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Electrosurgery Devices

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Age-Related Health Implications Necessitate Surgical Interventions, Fuel Demand for Electrosurgical Devices

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

Technology Advancements Boost Growth Prospects

Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Rising Demand for Disposable Low Volume, High Value Products Spurs Growth

Global Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Type for 2019

Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market Benefits from the Steady Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Electrosurgical Generators Market: An Overview

Innovations in Electrosurgical Generators

Digital Electrosurgical Generators Enhance Effectiveness of Surgeries

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for Electrosurgery Accessories

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Increasing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures Spurs Use of Electrosurgery Devices

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market: Breakdown of Number of Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in Select Countries for 2017

World's Top Eight Countries for Cosmetic Surgical Procedures: 2017

Rising Use of Electrosurgery Technique in Dermatological Surgery Augurs Well for Electrosurgery Device market

Electrosurgical Products for Argon Plasma Coagulation: Benefiting from Enhanced Performance Efficiency

Select Applications of Argon Plasma Coagulation by Treatment Discipline

Advancements in Argon Enhancement Systems

Applications of Electrosurgical Devices in Gynecologic Procedures

Risk of Burns with Electrosurgery Devices: A Major Issue

Surgical Smoke from Electrosurgical Tools (ESTs): Adverse Impact on Quality of Work Environment

ELECTROSURGERY: AN INTRODUCTION

Types of Electrosurgical Electrode Configurations

History of Electrosurgery

Key Electrosurgical Waveforms and Modalities

Electrosurgery Delivery Techniques Electrosurgical Generator or Electrosurgical Unit (ESU)

