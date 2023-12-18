Geo Cultura Unveils For 2024 Unique Tours For A Cultural And Geological Odyssey In Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cliffs of Moher Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way' tour. The Cliffs of Moher, County Clare, Ireland

logo

Geo Cultura, introduces two captivating tours to Ireland for 2024 into Ireland's fascinating landscapes, led by local experts in geology, history, and culture.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GeoCultura, leads the immersive travel experiences, and introduces two captivating tours to Ireland for 2024 that promise a deep dive into Ireland's fascinating landscapes, blending discovery and immersion led by local experts in geology, history, and culture.South-West Ireland - Dingle Peninsula and Ring of Kerry Tour: 24-29 June 2024Embark on a six-day exploration along the Wild Atlantic Way of southwest Ireland, beginning in Cork and venturing through the Dingle and Iveragh Peninsulas. This journey unveils the rich tapestry of Irish history, folklore, and deep-time geological features shaping the present landscape.Highlights:Experience the Wild Atlantic Way, exploring the southwest coast's coastal gems and cultural offerings.Immerse in the landscapes, deep-time history, and folklore of southwest Ireland.Unravel geological and historical stories while focusing on the Dingle Peninsula and the iconic Ring of Kerry.Expert guides lead participants to dramatic coastlines, mountains, castles, and harbors, revealing the layers of history embedded in the rocks and landscapes.Enjoy authentic encounters with traditional Ireland, from meeting native speakers to experiencing folk music and savoring top Irish cuisine.Stay in charming country retreats and coastal hotels, offering comfort and character.The tour commences at Ballymaloe House, outside Cork, concluding in the center of Cork (or Cork airport).Overview: Embark on a six-day, five-night journey through southwest Ireland's history and culture, starting in Cork and uncovering natural wonders in the Dingle and Iveragh Peninsulas. Gain new insights from expert tour leaders, exploring the geological mysteries behind Ireland's landmarks.Discover how natural and human forces have shaped the Irish landscape, visiting castles, cliffs, towns, and towers. Take to the sea for a new perspective on the coastline and hear tales of resilience on remote islands. Learn how southwest Ireland has evolved from deep time to its historical traditions, native language, and music.See Ireland's most spectacular sights, including the Ring of Kerry, Dingle Peninsula, Blasket Islands, and Inch Beach. Stay in highly-rated accommodations, including a country house and a hilltop manor in County Kerry.Pricing $4,130 for the five-night tour, Single Supplement for solo travelers $530Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way: Galway Bay to Cliffs of Moher (1-7 September)One the seven-day journey from Dublin to County Clare, explore the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark. Stay at the Wild Honey Inn, nestled in the Burren Geopark, and discover the natural wonders that define this iconic region.Highlights:Explore Ireland's deep-time origins with expert guides behind West Ireland's famous landmarks.Delve into the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, exploring its highest point and intricate cave systems.Uncover human stories as you sail to an Iron Age fort on the Aran Islands and recognize landscapes featured in Hollywood movies.End each day at The Burren with comfortable accommodations and meals sourced locally.Enjoy Irish hospitality with pub visits and music sessions.Overview: Embark on a seven-day, six-night tour starting in Dublin and venturing to the Burren and Cliffs of Moher. Relax at the Wild Honey Inn, a Michelin-starred haven within the Burren Geopark, and explore the surrounding wonders.Expert Tour Leaders and local guides explain the region's unique rocky landscape, its karst 'pavements,' and intriguing cave systems. Visit landmarks such as Dun Aonghasa, Poulnabrone Dolmen, and the towering Cliffs of Moher. Experience early medieval forts, hidden churches, coastal villages, and market towns set to the soundtrack of traditional Irish music.Pricing: $4,500.00 for the seven-day, six-night tour. Single supplement for solo travelers $745.GeoCultura's 2024 tours offer an immersive experience led by knowledgeable guides, providing a voyage of understanding, connection, and appreciation. Tours range from three to seven days and can be fully guided, partially guided, or self-guided for those seeking a more personalized experience.About GeoCultura: GeoCultura's small group tours range from two to nine days, blending earth science with local history and regional guides to explore the world's most important landscapes. The tours aim to immerse participants in local culture, cuisine, and natural wonders. geoculturaworldGeoCultura's 2024 tours offer its guests a journey through landscapes and an immersive experience led by knowledgeable guides and experts. Discover the world's wonders with GeoCultura, where every adventure is a voyage of understanding, connection, and appreciation. Tours range from three to seven days. For those looking for that special trip with just friends, family, or colleagues, GeoCultura can create the perfect experience, fully guided, partially guided, or self-guided.About GeoCultura:GeoCultura's small group tours range from two nights and three days to six nights and seven days, and every tour is filled with stories that show how the earth, the land, and the people connect to bring us to where we are today. GeoCultura offers this new and exciting approach with trips to explore the world's most important landscapes and geology and to hear fascinating stories linking them to local history. The tours have the unique benefit of being led by a combination of expert earth scientists working together with local historians and regional tourist guides. The aim is to immerse participants in the local culture and its origins, as well as enjoying the local cuisine. The tours provide an irresistible combination of awe-inspiring scenery, great company, and superb guides.The links between the landscapes and earth's history of an area and its human history and culture is increasingly being exposed to provide new insights into historic changes and explanations for events that root history more strongly in the natural evolution of our world. GeoCultura tours will allow you to explore these insights with expert leaders in regions far and wide, and closer to home.Additional information can be found at , Call: +44 2081 451011 or +1 713 400 6326.Media contact: ... or (561) 789-8286.

Lark Gould, Arnelle Kendall

Travel-Intel

702-530-9505, +1 571-789-8386

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram