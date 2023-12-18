Quantum Entropy Brings Entropy Keycrypt To Android On Samsung Galaxy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- R Sakamoto, Co-founderAUSTRALIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a move to enhance digital security across platforms, Quantum Entropy is proud to announce the release of its groundbreaking application, Entropy Keycrypt , for Android users. This version is exclusively available on the Samsung Galaxy Store, following its notable debut on Apple's iOS platform.Entropy Keycrypt serves as a vital component in a security posture that features both logical and physical separation between your data and its encryption key. This model requires the consensus of a trusted group to access secured information, thereby creating a robust chain of trust that blends technical, social, and legal safeguards. In doing so, Entropy offers unparalleled security and accessibility for a broad spectrum of digital assets.Entropy allows you physically distribute shares of data to a trusted group of loved ones or associates for ultra-secure offline storage. Entropy Keycrypt shares are designed for long term airgapped preservation on inert precious or semi-precious materials, for example etched onto jewellery or bullion stored on person or in a vault . In unforeseen events, your trusted group is able to quickly and easily combine these shares and reconstruct the original secret, subsequently using it to access important data, whether it be as simple as an encrypted MacBook, PC, Smartphone, or hard drive, or even a cryptocurrency wallet containing valuable Bitcoin, Ethereum or Monero.Keycrypt for Android mirrors its iOS version in delivering a sandboxed, fully offline experience, a feature critically important for users who value privacy and security. This independence from Google Play services highlights Quantum Entropy's focus on providing secure and private digital asset management tools.The application is engineered with cutting-edge encryption algorithms, making it resilient against emerging threats, including those posed by quantum computing. Despite its sophisticated technology, Entropy Keycrypt remains user-friendly, catering to a diverse user base ranging from tech enthusiasts to those new to digital security.Importantly, the company appreciates that Keycrypt might be used for intergenerational wealth transfer so has no knowledge about you, your data or even metadata.As a startup, Quantum Entropy is encouraged by the positive response to its iOS app, particularly in the Swedish market, and is committed to adapting and evolving based on Android user feedback. The company's entry into the Android market signifies its dedication to making high-grade digital security accessible to a wider audience.About Quantum Entropy:Quantum Entropy, conceived in 2013 and formally founded in 2023, focuses on bridging the gap between complex security needs and everyday usability. The company's premier product, Entropy Keycrypt, has been developed by a team skilled in cryptography and software development, aiming to provide effective solutions for secure digital asset management and data transfer.

