Kerala Native Held In Goa With Drugs Valued At Rs 16L

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 18 (IANS) The state Anti-Narcotic Cell on Monday seized drugs valued at Rs 16 lakh from Siolim in North Goa.

The police informed that after getting information from reliable sources, they conducted a raid in Siolim and apprehended the accused person, who is native of Kannur, Kerala.

“We have seized 144.10 gm of yellowish coloured powder substance suspected to be Ecstasy worth Rs 14,44,100 and 40 blots suspected to be LSD worth Rs 2,00,000 from the possession of the accused person,” the police said.

Last week, the ANC had arrested a Russian drugs dealer for allegedly possessing drugs worth Rs 1 crore in the international market.

He was allegedly found in possession of 2 kg high-quality hydroponic weed, 1.2 kg charas, and 15 gm LSD liquid.

“The ANC has launched a crack down on drugs trade in the state in view of the tourist season and in view of events that are scheduled to be held in the forthcoming days,” the police said.

--IANS

sbk/arm