Man City 51%, Liverpool 49, And Arsenal No Chance, Predicts Jose Mourinho On Premier League Title Race

Mourinho revealed the challenges he faced during his tenure at Manchester United. Recounting his stint from 2016 to 2018, Mourinho expressed frustration with certain players and staff, boldly asserting that success was unattainable with their presence.

"I told [United] after two months: With these people, you are never going to do it. And they are still there," Mourinho declared, hinting at lingering issues within the club,” Mourinho told John Obi Mikel's Obi One podcast.

Reflecting on a pivotal moment, Mourinho disclosed how a player's adverse reaction to being substituted prompted him to adapt his managerial approach.

"I had to change. I remember these times, and I laugh about these times, but it's different times," he remarked, acknowledging the evolving dynamics in football management.

When queried about the Premier League title race, Mourinho, now at Roma, gave a nuanced prediction, favouring Manchester City but acknowledging Liverpool's strong contention.

“Manchester City 51 [per cent] and Liverpool 49, Arsenal No.”

Despite Roma's current challenges, Mourinho expressed a desire to extend his stay beyond his contract's expiration in June 2024. Frustrated by certain aspects, he emphasized his close bond with the club and a preference for working with young, committed players.

While acknowledging a rejected offer from Saudi Arabia, Mourinho hinted at a future in the Gulf nation, stating he is "convinced" he will work there someday.

As the story unfolds, Mourinho's journey takes unexpected turns, blending triumphs and challenges, with a persistent ambition to shape the destiny of clubs and players on the football stage.

