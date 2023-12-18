Schweiger Dermatology Group Acquires New Jersey Practices Of Navaderm Partners In Millburn And Englewood Cliffs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILLBURN, N.J.

and ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG") has announced it has acquired the two New Jersey practices previously owned by NavaDerm Partners: Scherl Dermatology in Englewood Cliffs, founded by Dr. Sharon Scherl, and Millburn Laser Center in Millburn, New Jersey, founded by Dr. Eric Siegel. Both Drs. Siegel and Scherl will continue seeing patients at their respective offices.

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand our New Jersey footprint with the addition of Drs. Siegel and Scherl and their teams. Both physicians have built outstanding practices, and we look forward to continuing their commitment to excellent patient care under Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder, and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group.

SDG welcomes the following providers: Allyson Brockman-Bitterman, MD, Jennifer Chwalek, MD, Amy Freeman, MD, Ezra Hazan, MD, Ana Cristina Laureano, MD, Gail Mautner, MD, Lisa Rothman, MD, Eric Siegel, MD, and Sharon Scherl, MD.

The new SDG offices are located at:

140 Sylvan Ave Suite 302

Englewood Cliffs, NJ

(201) 568-8400

12 East Willow St.

Millburn, NJ

(973) 376-8500

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice on the East Coast with over 100 offices and over 300 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology services with over 1,500,000 patient visits annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each for five consecutive years. Schweiger Dermatology Group has also received Great Place to Work certification. To learn more, visit schweigerderm .

