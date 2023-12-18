Dr. Deshawn Taylor's Vision Of Equitable Reproductive Healthcare Realized By Selling Desert Star Family Planning LLC.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. DeShawn Taylor, the trailblazing founder of Desert Star Family Planning LLC, has spearheaded a monumental step towards achieving equitable access to reproductive and sexual health care services in Arizona by selling the clinic she has solo-owned and operated for a decade to the "not-for-profit" Desert Star Institute for Family Planning Inc.Recognizing the profound need for comprehensive healthcare services for low-income families, Dr. Taylor established Desert Star Institute for Family Planning 4 years into caring for people at her clinic. This non-profit entity has grown to become a beacon for reproductive justice in Arizona and is now committed to providing quality care and support in trans healthcare, abortion services, contraceptive management, STI diagnosis and treatment, and more, aiming to dismantle barriers faced by marginalized communities.An emblem of this commitment is the groundbreaking Community Health Justice Clinic in Arizona, a pioneering initiative designed to serve populations experiencing stigma and shame. Dr. Taylor emphasized, "This clinic belongs to the community, not me. Desert Star Institute for Family Planning is an independent abortion clinic and a community health justice clinic, deeply ingrained in our community."Dr. Taylor's unwavering dedication to health equity propels the Institute's mission of transcending bureaucratic hurdles, ensuring dignified care for every individual, especially in areas where politics impede access. "Acquiring the clinical business side of Desert Star Family Planning LLC is a significant leap forward. We are thrilled to continue providing quality care alongside our advocacy and programs," stated Dr. Taylor.To advance these goals, the non-profit organization remains committed to fundraising initiatives. Contributions will support pivotal community activities, including abortion and trans care support, educational training, and empowering focus groups. Desert Star Institute for Family Planning is dedicated to serving the people, focusing on the unique needs of marginalized communities.The transition from the LLC clinic to the non-profit entity was driven by Dr. Taylor's aspiration to expand services and concentrate exclusively on creating equitable access for Black and Indigenous People of Color. "Handing over the LLC to the non-profit allows us to enhance our services and focus on creating equitable access for marginalized communities," explained Dr. Taylor.Desert Star Institute for Family Planning's commitment to Arizonans is realized through direct services, training future healthcare providers, facilitating patient assistance programs, and advocating for policies that enhance access to care.As Arizona's premier reproductive justice organization, Desert Star Institute for Family Planning is steadfast in its pursuit of equitable access to reproductive and sexual health care services, fostering a legacy of inclusivity, empowerment, and justice. To learn more about Desert Star Institute for Family Planning, go to the website

