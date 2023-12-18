WORKPLACE SAFETY And MARIJUANA IMPAIRMENT RISK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Impair-ID powered by ZXEREX® detects Impairment and serves to deter marijuana use before arriving and while at work.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Workplace impairment due to marijuana (cannabis) use is a major safety concern that increases injuries and absenteeism while lowering productivity (National Safety Council). The Canadian Journal of Public Health recently reported on a 2-fold increase in workplace injury among employees who used Marijuana within two hours of arriving or used the drug while at work.ZXEREX® announces its participation in a new NIH-funded study on marijuana use among addicts and frequent users at a major research institution. The company's flagship product, IMPAIR-ID powered by ZXEREX® is a non-invasive, rapid, screening technology used to detect temporary neurologic impairment. This research will add to the company's earlier developments and its unique biosignature of marijuana impairment. The core ZXEREX® technology was invented and patented at Arizona State University and the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. Among the inventors are two Nobel-laureate trained neuroscientists.Biosignatures for Marijuana and Opioids were developed in human studies at highly respected university research centers and enhanced by ZXEREX® using machine learning and AI. In addition to the use of a population drug baseline, the screening technology is highly personalized to accurately compare an individual's current test to test results obtained when not impaired. IMPAIR-ID performs rapid, very accurate, non-invasive drug screening and can operate 24/7. In the workplace, it is available to employers to screen employees, especially those in higher-risk or safety-sensitive jobs.Experts say that with Marijuana use, managing risk is about the timely detection of impairment. This is of major concern because urine, saliva or use of breathalyzers only reveal the presence of a chemical or drug metabolite, but do not detect impairment. IMPAIR-ID is not a replacement for tests that detect drug presence, it more importantly focuses on risk – is a person impaired?When combined with an organization's safety program, ZXEREX helps to reduce injuries and absenteeism while improving productivity. For larger entities the company offers impairment training for all levels, including managers/supervisors.To learn more about the technology or how you can participate, please contact Dr. Richard Besserman, at ....

