BWISE Solutions Secures Exciting Partnership With The Lawless Group

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BWISE Solutions , a leading ERP and WMS Solutions company, proudly announces its recent Partnership with Lawless Group, a regional leader in logistics and warehousing. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities and sets the stage for collaborative success and innovation.About The Lawless Group :More than a vendor, The Lawless Group is a partner, both to the manufacturers they support and the distributors they serve in the industrial, commercial construction, and safety markets. A solutions-based company founded in building relationships first – and results that follow.Quote from Lawless Group:“When the Lawless Group started our search for a new ERP software solution at the beginning of this year, finding the right partner was a considerable challenge. As the end of 2023 approaches, we are thrilled to announce that we have found the right partner to embark upon this journey with... BWISE. The Lawless Group aligned with BWISE for their SAP Business One software and WMS expertise solutions. We recognize that Lawless and BWISE share a passion for innovation, seamless integration, and an empowered customer experience that aligns with our corporate goals and strategic vision. We are fully committed to this state-of-the-art technology partner who will assist us in navigating our operational complexities with unparalleled efficiency.”-Lawless Group, Sonya Bynum - COOWhy Lawless Group Chose BWISE Solutions:. A comprehensive inventory visibility solution not only in the warehouse but also in consignees from customers.. An upgrade from paperwork intensive process to a complete end-to-end paperless distribution software. A solution that offers business intelligence through KPIs for sales, inventory, and vendor consignments.Quote from BWISE Solutions:"As the Marketing Director at BWISE, I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a transformative partnership with the Lawless Group. Our collaboration signifies a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. BWISE stands ready to empower the Lawless Group with our SAP Business One software and WMS expertise, ushering in a new era of operational efficiency and success. We are excited to embark on this journey together, leveraging our expertise to drive growth, integration, and an unparalleled customer experience for the Lawless Group. Welcome to a future of seamless possibilities with BWISE."– Mady Lessing, BWISE Solutions Marketing DirectorAbout BWISE Solutions:BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success.

