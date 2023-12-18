Hotelsbyday And Pullman Airport Miami Launch Innovative Daycation Experience In The Heart Of Miami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Escape to a tropical haven at the Pullman Miami Airport - where luxury meets paradise.

Dive into relaxation at the pool with breathtaking lake views and tropical vibes.

Experience the chic comfort of the Pullman Miami Airport guest room, where style and serenity meet

Stay fit on your daycation at the fitness center, your wellness hub while away from home.

HotelsByDay partners with Pullman Miami Airport, combining style, art, and convenience. Enjoy day use bookings and unique amenities in Miami's heart.

- Yannis Moati, CEO & Founder of HotelsByDayMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HotelsByDay, the leading provider of day use and hourly hotel bookings, announces a strategic partnership with Pullman Miami Airport, a leader in cosmopolitan hospitality. This collaboration introduces a novel way to experience contemporary Miami through short, flexible stays, blending style and design."We're having fun innovating at HotelsByDay, and our partnership with Pullman Miami Airport perfectly encapsulates this spirit," remarks Yannis Moati, CEO & Founder of HotelsByDay. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to flexible, convenient solutions for our guests, offering them access to the exceptional amenities and contemporary elegance of Pullman Miami Airport."Only minutes from the airport and major Miami attractions like Brickell City Centre and Miami Beach, the hotel merges convenience with luxury. The hotel's commitment to design and modern amenities, including an outdoor pool, business center, and Tavolo Restaurant, caters to business and leisure needs.The collaboration enriches HotelsByDay's portfolio, allowing guests to book rooms for day use or hourly stays, ideal for transient travelers or locals seeking a brief respite. Pullman Miami Airport's extensive meeting and event space complements this offering, making it a prime choice for various events.MasterKey Loyalty Program :HotelsByDay offers a complimentary MasterKey loyalty program sign-up with each booking at the Pullman Miami Airport, granting guests the chance to earn loyalty points redeemable for future stays and offering benefits for repeat visits.About HotelsByDay :HotelsByDay is a leading provider of day use and hourly hotel bookings, offering users a unique and flexible way to experience the comfort and convenience of a hotel room. With a user-friendly platform and a wide range of options in cities worldwide, HotelsByDay ensures flexibility and value for its users.About Pullman Miami Airport:Pullman Miami Airport, a Pullman Hotels and Resorts member, offers a blend of Miami's vibrant culture and luxury, featuring amenities catering to business and leisure travelers.For more information or to book a daycation retreat at the Pullman Miami Airport, visit HotelsByDay .

Yannis Moati

HotelsByDay

+1 415-937-6656

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

A Luxury Day Stay Experience in Miami