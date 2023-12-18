Former Postal Official Gets 4-Year Jail For Misappropriation Of Funds

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The special CBI court in Jaipur has sentenced a former postal department official to four years' rigorous imprisonment in a case related to misappropriation of funds.

According to the CBI, the special judge (CBI cases) in Jaipur has sentenced Nimit Choudhary, then postal assistant, Speed Post RMS, Ajmer Railway Station, to four years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,15,000.

The CBI had registered the case on July 10, 2014 based on a complaint against then manager, then marketing executive, MBC, Ajmer, and a postal assistant, Speed Post RMS, Ajmer Railway Station.

“It was alleged that during the period from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2012, the accused entered into a conspiracy with each other and misappropriated an amount Rs 33,48,551,” said a senior CBI official.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on June 30, 2015 against the said accused.

“Two accused died during investigation. The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted him,” said the official.

