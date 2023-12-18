Global Marine Biofuel Market Global Analysis 2023-2033, Featuring Profiles Of BP, Cargill, Exxon Mobil, Totalenergies And UPM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Marine Biofuel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The maritime sector is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and there is growing pressure to reduce its environmental impact. Marine biofuels, derived from renewable sources offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. As countries and international organizations set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions, the maritime industry is turning to biofuels as a viable solution to meet these goals and achieve a more sustainable and eco-friendly shipping sector.

International regulations, such as the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, are pushing the maritime sector to explore cleaner alternatives, and biofuels are emerging as a viable option to meet these stringent requirements.

Additionally, the global focus on energy security and the volatility of oil prices have encouraged the exploration of alternative and renewable sources of energy, including marine biofuels. Biofuels helps in diversifying the energy mix for the maritime industry, providing a more stable and potentially cost-effective solution over the long term. As technological advancements and research initiatives continue to improve the efficiency and scalability of marine biofuel production, their adoption is expected to increase, signaling a shift towards a more sustainable and resilient future for maritime transportation.

Key Market Trends



Expanding the variety of feedstocks and technologies for biofuel production

Rising uptake of advanced biofuel technologies Favorable government policies supporting biofuel production

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:



A.P. Moller - Maersk

BP

Cargill

Cepsa

Chevron Corporation

DS Dansuk

Emami Group

Enerkem

Exxon Mobil

Gevo

GoodFuels

Neste

TotalEnergies

Unipe UPM

Key Questions Answered in this Report:



What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the adoption/consumption of marine biofuel in the maritime sector?

What are the main sources of feedstock used for producing marine biofuel? How does the availability and sustainability of these feedstocks impact the market?

What are the environmental benefits of marine biofuels compared to conventional fuels? How does the use of marine biofuels contribute to decarbonization and reducing greenhouse gas emissions?

How does marine biofuel fit into the broader landscape of renewable and sustainable energy sources? How does it complement or compete with other alternative fuels?

How does the supply chain function in the global marine biofuel market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global marine biofuel market? Which end-users, fuel, feedstock, and form segments are expected to lead the market over the forecast period of 2023-2033?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Expanding the variety of feedstocks and technologies for biofuel production

1.1.2 Rising uptake of advanced biofuel technologies

1.1.3 Favorable government policies supporting biofuel production

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Global/Regional demand data of biofuels

1.8 Demand for biofuels in advanced and emerging economies

1.9 Overview of biofuel production technologies

1.10 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Marine Biofuel Market (by End Users)

2.3.1 Passenger

2.3.2 Cargo

2.3.3 Military

2.3.3 Others

3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Marine Biofuel Market (by Fuel)

3.3.1 FAME

3.3.2 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

3.3.3 Bio-LNG

3.3.4 Others (Ethanol and Butanol, among others)

3.4 Global Marine Biofuel Market (by Feedstock)

3.4.1 Oil Crops

3.4.2 Biomass

3.4.3 Others

3.5 Global Marine Biofuel Market (by Form)

3.5.1 Liquid

3.5.2 Gas

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles



A.P. Moller - Maersk

BP plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Cepsa

Chevron Corporation

DS Dansuk

Emami Group

Enerkem

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gevo

GoodFuels

Neste

TotalEnergies

Uniper SE UPM

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets