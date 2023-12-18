LACROIX : Financial Calendar 2024.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18/12/2023

Financial calendar 2024

LACROIX announces its schedule of financial publications for the year 2023 (after market close):



4th quarter & full-year 2023 revenue : 8 February 2024

Full-year results 2023 : 2 April 2024

1st quarter 2024 revenue :13 May 2024

2nd quarter & half-year 2024 revenue : 23 July 2024

Half-year results 2024 : 30 September 2024 3rd quarter 2023 revenue : 7 November 2024

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €501 million in 2020, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers' electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

