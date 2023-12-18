Associa H.R.W. Partners With Fearrington Village To Honor America’S Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa H.R.W. Management (HRW) , a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Raleigh, Fayetteville, and East Coast areas of North Carolina, recently partnered with Fearrington Village Homeowners Association (HOA) to recognize and honor the community's military veterans. It was the HOA's first-ever Veteran's Day celebration and proved to be a tremendous success.

Veterans representing all branches of America's armed forces – Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy – once again reported for duty. In special recognition of their sacrifice, they were asked to wear hats or other apparel spotlighting their respective branch of service. In addition, the veterans were invited to share their personal stories with more than 100 residents and visitors. All the attendees were treated to pastries, fruit, and beverages.

