(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, December 18, 2023
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM DECEMBER 11 to 15, 2023
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 11 to 15, 2023.
| Name of Issuer
| Identification code of the Issuer
| Day of the transaction
| Identification code of the financial instrument
| Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
| Average Weighted daily acquisition price
| Identification code of the Market
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 11/12/2023
| FR0010451203
| 25 600
| 24,3279
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 11/12/2023
| FR0010451203
| 9 700
| 24,2136
| CEUX
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 12/12/2023
| FR0010451203
| 42 275
| 24,5533
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 13/12/2023
| FR0010451203
| 41 851
| 24,8018
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 14/12/2023
| FR0010451203
| 41 286
| 25,1513
| XPAR
| REXEL
| 969500N6AVPA51648T62
| 15/12/2023
| FR0010451203
| 40 921
| 25,3754
| XPAR
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs
Attachment
Disclosure of trading in own shares from dec 11 to 15, 2023
MENAFN18122023004107003653ID1107619462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.