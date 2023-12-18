Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Founder And CEO, Jeanne Dailey, Appointed To The Board Of Directors Of VISIT FLORIDA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Destin, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Founder and CEO, Jeanne Dailey, has been appointed by the Florida Department of Commerce to the Board of Directors of VISIT FLORIDA, the state's official tourism marketing corporation. As Florida's official source for travel planning to visitors across the globe, VISIT FLORIDA is a not-for-profit corporation created as a public/private partnership by the Florida Legislature in 1996.

“We're delighted to have Jeanne join our board of directors and enlist her experience to help provide direction in achieving our goals, supporting the tourism industry and securing future funding,” said VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young.“Her fresh perspective and background in vacation rentals and knowledge of the Northwest Florida market will complement our incredible group of current board members.”

Dailey brings more than three decades of experience working in the vacation rental and tourism industry. After founding Newman-Dailey Resort Properties , a vacation rental, property management and real estate company in Destin, Fla., in 1985, she became a visionary leader and advocate for vacation rentals and the tourism industry in the Destin area. She has been honored with the Pioneer Award for leadership in the vacation rental industry by VRMIntel as well as the prestigious Van Ness Butler Jr Award for tourism leadership by the Walton County Tourism Department. In addition to her new role with VISIT FLORIDA, she currently lends her time and talents to the vacation rental industry by serving as a steering committee member for the FPVRC Political Action Coalition and is an active member with the Vacation Rental Managers Association (VRMA).

Florida's tourism industry was responsible for welcoming 137.4 million visitors in 2022, the highest number of visitors in the state's history. In 2021, Florida visitors contributed $101.9 billion to Florida's economy and supported over 1.7 million Florida jobs. According to the Office of Economic and Demographic Research, for every $1 the state invests in VISIT FLORIDA, $3.27 in state tax revenue is generated. Each year, the Florida Legislature appropriates public funding to be allocated for tourism marketing. VISIT FLORIDA is required to match those public funds dollar-for-dollar, which is done by actively recruiting the state's tourism industry to invest as Partners through cooperative advertising campaigns, promotional programs and many other marketing ventures.

“I am honored to be selected to serve with my fellow tourism professionals from around the state and work together for the best interests of the tourism industry in Florida and improved quality of life for Florida residents,” said Jeanne Dailey.

VISIT FLORIDA's corporate office is located in Tallahassee, Florida and more information about the Board of Directors and the organization is available at . Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is based in Miramar Beach, Florida, and more information about the company is available at .

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a locally owned business, specializing in resort rentals, sales and management in Destin and South Walton for more than 38 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is voted“Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine and consistently receives "excellent" rankings on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales or DestinVacation .

