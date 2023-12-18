ASM Nominates Tania Micki To Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands

December 18, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the nomination of Tania Micki for appointment to its Supervisory Board.

The appointment of Ms. Micki will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2024. The nomination follows the previously announced resignation of Supervisory Board member Ms. Monica de Virgiliis per May 2024. In the coming months, the Supervisory Board will make Ms. Micki acquainted with ASM.

Tania Micki (1971) brings more than 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles with international innovative companies. She is currently (since 2020) CFO and member of the Management Board of Tecan, a leading provider of laboratory automation products and solutions for life science research, diagnostics and the medical market. Previously, from 2010 until 2020, she held various roles at Sulzer AG including Chief Risk Officer and Group Internal Audit Head, and CFO Global Markets. Before joining Sulzer, Tania held senior financial positions at Monsanto, Gate Group, General Mills, and Pillsbury in Switzerland, the UK, Australia, Poland and Russia.

In addition, since 2021, Tania has held a non-executive position at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne as a member of the Board of Directors, Chair Audit & Risk Committee.

Ms. Micki holds an MBA from Insead. She also graduated from ESCP (École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris), and she holds a Bachelor's degree in Russian from the Paris X University in Nanterre (France). She is a French and Swiss national.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of the Supervisory Board commented:“We are delighted to propose Tania Micki for appointment to the Supervisory Board of ASM. I am convinced that with her strong track record in international listed companies, vast experience and knowledge in finance and leadership she will bring valuable insights and will make an important contribution to our Supervisory Board and ASM.”

