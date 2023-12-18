Marshall Field Joins VIEW's Board Of Directors To Boost Its Wildlife Conservation Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Veterinary Initiative for Endangered Wildlife (VIEW ) is honored to announce that Marshall Field will be joining its Board of Directors. Mr. Field, avid conservationist and animal lover, has been a friend of VIEW since 2016. VIEW is a conservation organization whose mission is to protect endangered wildlife by tackling the health threats they face in their native habitats.Marshall Field has been an impact investor to WHIS (Wildlife Health Information System), the first digital wildlife health surveillance system, designed and built by VIEW. Since 2020, Mr. Field has been a member of VIEW's Advisory Council, where his strategic input and financial support has been invaluable for the organization's growth and success. In addition to conservation, Marshall Field is also very passionate about education, one of VIEW's key principles which incorporates academia and mentorship into the field of conservation. In his new role as a member of the Board of Directors, Mr Field will be active in the organization's strategy and donor development, while continuing to champion VIEW's pioneering work.Marshall Field is the fifth generation of a prominent Chicago family whose activities have included merchandising, real estate, publishing, communications, and civic affairs. He is also Chairman of the Board of The Field Corporation and President of The Old Mountain Company, Inc. He is a graduate of Harvard College and has served as publisher of the Chicago Sun Times and the Chicago Daily News. Mr. Field is a member of the Board of Directors of the Field Foundation of Illinois, World Wildlife Fund, and the Atlantic Salmon Federation, as well as past Chairman of The Everglades Foundation Board of Directors.Veterinary Initiative for Endangered Wildlife (VIEW)VIEW is a nonprofit conservation organization focused on addressing health threats as part of a comprehensive strategy for protecting endangered wildlife populations around the world. VIEW's approach is strategic and straightforward: It supports locally sustainable wildlife disease investigation, prevention, and treatment by providing training, tools and technology, research, as well as policies that ensure healthy environments for wildlife and the people and domestic animals that share their habitat.VIEW seeks to make a global impact on wildlife health by strategically choosing the regions in which it works – considering the biodiversity and the number of critically endangered species in the region, as well as the potential to partner with government and local agencies to create a sustainable wildlife conservation program. VIEW is currently active in three regions: North America, Africa, and Asia.

