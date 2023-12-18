(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Schizophrenia Global Market Report 2024, the schizophrenia market has exhibited robust growth, surging from $5.48 billion in 2023 to $5.82 billion in 2024 , reflecting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% . The upward trajectory in the historic period is credited to a surge in demand for effective treatments, heightened mental health awareness, government initiatives, and increased investments in research and development.



Anticipated Surge in the Coming Years

Projections for the schizophrenia market indicate sustained growth, with expectations to reach $7.11 billion in 2028 at a substantial CAGR of 5.1%. The forecasted growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increased focus on personalized medicine, the proliferation of digital health solutions, advancements in improved antipsychotic medications, and an expanding reach of healthcare services. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period encompass the development of new drugs, a growing emphasis on early intervention, the promotion of recovery-oriented care, and the expansion of clinical trials pipelines for schizophrenia treatments.

Addressing the Burden of Mental Illness

The impending growth of the schizophrenia market is closely tied to the escalating burden of mental illness worldwide. Mental illnesses significantly impact an individual's thinking, feelings, mood, and behavior, affecting day-to-day living and interpersonal relationships. The rise in mental illness cases has spurred advancements in schizophrenia treatment and the development of novel drugs, contributing to the overall market growth. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), an estimated 57.8 million adults in the United States experienced any mental illness (AMI) in March 2023. This alarming prevalence underscores the pressing need for innovative solutions and treatment options, driving the momentum of the schizophrenia market.

Strategic Insights for Stakeholders

Major players in the schizophrenia market, including Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and AbbVie Inc., are at the forefront of addressing the challenges posed by mental illnesses. The adoption of new technologies, such as automated psychological therapy, showcases the industry's commitment to innovation. For instance, OxfordVR Limited's gameChangeVR technology, a 6-week automated VR treatment delivering cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), represents a groundbreaking approach. Stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and investors, can leverage the insights provided by the Schizophrenia Global Market Report to make informed decisions. The schizophrenia market report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, emerging trends, and the competitive landscape. Armed with this knowledge, stakeholders can navigate the evolving landscape, capitalize on growth opportunities, and contribute to the advancement of mental health solutions globally.

In conclusion, the Schizophrenia Global Market Report serves as an indispensable tool for stakeholders aiming to make impactful contributions to mental health and capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within the schizophrenia market.

Schizophrenia Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the schizophrenia market size, schizophrenia market segments, schizophrenia market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

