Renewable Developer Praises UK's“Uniquely Positive” Investment Environment - Urges Mps To Accelerate Grid Connections

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ·International developer of Europe's largest solar farm praises the positive UK investment environment and demand for renewable energy

·It comes as the company tells Parliamentary Select Committee that the UK's grid capacity must urgently expand to meet this demand

·Directors call on government to empower National Grid to transform the electricity network in order to meet future requirements

Today, a House of Commons Select Committee published evidence from the developers of the largest solar farm in Europe around the sustainable electrification of the UK economy.

Botley West solar farm, based in West Oxfordshire, is a landmark renewable energy development, projected to deliver 840MW of clean, affordable electricity, enough to power over 330,000 homes. It also represents an investment of over £900 million into the UK economy, and a significant boost for the biodiversity of the local area.

The project developers, Photovolt Development Partners, contributed detailed evidence to the Environmental Audit Committee's Parliamentary inquiry alongside other major renewable developers like RWE, and renewable industry bodies. This presented key recommendations to government, including:

.empowering National Grid to transform the network to meet future demand, rather than being limited to only reacting to changes as they occur;

.giving the Planning Inspectorate the proper resources it needs to carry out the consenting of necessary renewables projects;

.coordinating a concerted public information campaign to increase understanding around what net zero means for the nation's electricity supply; and

.compelling local authorities to introduce policies to move towards Net Zero, including establishing renewable generation in their area, and supporting them financially to do so.

The company's directors praised the widespread support in the UK for measures to combat climate change, citing the demand for renewables and the positive investment environment in the UK as reasons for bringing its major investment programme to the country.

Evidence submitted to MPs called on government to build on this positivity and do even more:

“The increasing number of solar and other onshore renewable energy generators is vital to the UK's long term energy security, but without the effective allocation of resources to National Grid, and enhanced collaboration between central government, industry, local government, and communities, this risks straining our current infrastructure and failing to meet demand.”

Peter Gerstmann, Managing Director of Photovolt Development Partners, said:

“The UK is an excellent place to do business, especially for renewable energy developers. People here understand the urgent, vital need for new renewable energy to combat the climate crisis.

“The UK's national planning process is also a game changer for developers – we could never have considered the same kind of ambitious plans in mainland Europe.

“Our message to MPs is that even more can be done to meet urgent demand and unlock the capacity of the UK's energy infrastructure.

“Helping local authorities to speed up grid connections, and delivering direct benefits to communities will deliver real energy security for the UK, and cement it as a global leader in the future economy.”

The full written evidence submission can be viewed on the Committee inquiry's website at the following link:

About Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP)

Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP) is a developer of utility-scale solar power plants. The company covers all phases of development projects, from site acquisition, engineering, consenting, financing and construction management, through to commissioning and trading.

Founded in Germany in 2009, the core team has been in the solar business for twenty years, successfully delivering projects with over 1GWp capacity. Its most ambitious project to date has been a power plant with 480 MW capacity, located on the remote island of Ukujima, Japan which will be connected to the grid via a 60km HVDC submarine cable.

PVDP holds ambitious plans for new major investments in the UK's renewable energy infrastructure and green economy, of which Botley West is the first.

About Botley West Solar Farm

Botley West Solar Farm is a landmark renewable energy project in the UK's transition to Net Zero, projected to deliver 840 MW of clean, affordable power.

The solar farm, based in West Oxfordshire, will deliver secure, homegrown power directly to the National Grid, helping to reduce reliance on imported energy, and could generate enough low-cost clean and renewable electricity to power approximately 330,000 homes, the equivalent of every home in Oxfordshire.

The plans are currently in the midst of a second community consultation, which will be open for ten weeks from 30th November 2023 until 8th February 2024. This follows extensive environmental assessments and refinement to the plans, in response to feedback from local residents.

Botley West is the first of a number of projects that are planned for the UK, by PVDP, to deliver clean energy and assist in the quest for net zero.

