The Guide To New York Solar Incentives Published Online

New York City Skyline for Solar

PowerLutions Solar Logo

The guide, a comprehensive look at all of the incentives to install solar panels in New York, is available online with no login or registration needed.

- Cy Yablonsky, co-founder of PowerLutions.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New York, NY - A new online guide is now available to help New Yorkers navigate solar incentives and take advantage of cost savings for installing solar panels. Created by solar experts PowerLutions, the guide serves as an accessible resource for homeowners considering solar energy.

The New York Solar Incentive Guide compiles up-to-date details on both statewide and local solar incentives. It outlines programs like NY-Sun, federal tax credits, financing options, and even localized perks like NYC property tax abatements.

“With so many solar incentives available, the process can be overwhelming for homeowners,” said Cy Yablonsky, co-founder of PowerLutions.“Our guide looks to simplify understanding of these programs so more New Yorkers can transition to solar energy.”

The guide aims to educate homeowners so they can fully capitalize on the financial benefits. No login or registration is required to access the informative guide.

“Between NY-Sun, federal tax credits, and options like solar leases, the savings add up quickly,” Yablonsky continued.“We want to spread awareness so these incentives get utilized. This benefits homeowners, supports local solar contractors, and allows more residents to be a part of New York's renewable energy future.”

The New York Solar Incentive Guide is now live on the PowerLutions website and available for anyone to access. Just visit to unlock your solar savings.

About PowerLutions:

PowerLutions Solar is a top New York solar installation company dedicated to making solar energy affordable and accessible. As a NYSERDA-approved contractor, PowerLutions sets the standard for expertise, custom solutions, and consumer education in renewable power.

