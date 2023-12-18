Symphony Place: A Newly Constructed Gated Community In The Heart Of West Palm Beach, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Symphony Place in West Palm Beach, FL

New Construction Kitchen

New Construction Living Room

Symphony Place: Unveiling an Architectural Masterpiece in West Palm Beach - A Gated Community with Innovative Design, Luxury Amenities, and Prime Location.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Symphony Place , a newly constructed 40-home community 8.2 miles from downtown West Palm Beach, displays architectural brilliance through the innovative design that gives purpose to every inch of their 1,962 living square foot houses. The efficient layout fits four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage without congesting the indoors. Since all single-family homes of Symphony Place have the same floor plan, it promises a close-knit neighborhood with similar-minded people, often absent in larger gated communities with different property types. The cutting-edge interior design includes an expansive open layout that takes advantage of Florida's year-round natural light, while the four-bedroom design leaves an option for a home office after creating a guest suite and nursery.Unlike most houses that incorporate wood frame and CBS (Concrete Block Stucco), Symphony Place's homes have CBS on both levels. CBS construction increases the durability of these houses and prevents mold and rotten wood. The builders implemented innovative, as well as the latest design attributes in the interiors. Instead of granite, which is slowly going out of style, homes in this exclusive West Palm Beach Community have beautiful quartz counters, neutral-colored Scandi/European cabinets, and kitchen appliances that blend right into the space. The homes also come with luxury vinyl flooring in a natural wooden shade, amplifying the aesthetic appeal.What distinguishes Symphony Place from the other South Florida gated communities is the artfully crafted home designs and resort-style communal amenities in an intimate setting while still being in close proximity to the city center. The low HOA fee includes landscaping, pest control, irrigation, and common areas (pool, lake, and sidewalk). Hence, homeowners don't have to spend hours maintaining their gardens or the sidewalk after a windy day or storm. Moreover, the curated paved driveway, front walkway, and rear patio ensure safety for family members - especially children and older adults. Symphony Place's prime location is only a 15-minute drive away from the main shoreline of West Palm Beach, 6 miles from world renowned polo in Wellington and minutes to Palm Beach International Airport.Apart from the reasonable pricing, starting in the $500Ks, homeowners enjoy financial benefits and incentives from selective lenders which can offer below market interest rates. Jeff Tricoli, CEO of The Tricolli Team who listed Symphony Place, said,“Our preferred lenders, in collaboration with the builders, are offering 3% towards buyers' closing costs or rate buy-downs to assist with payments. And the cherry on top? Our preferred lender is prepared to offer a refinance option later when rates start to decrease, with no lender fees”.The premium location of Symphony Place is at the center of all West Palm Beach attractions - 6 miles away from Palm Beach Zoo, 0.5 miles away from Mounts Botanical Garden, 8 miles away from City Place - opens the door for fun activities without driving for hours.All the homes are new construction; no prior residents, and in pristine condition.The highly efficient "LOW E" hurricane impact windows and doors protect the residents from the brunt of tropical storms, wind, seasonal hurricanes, and noise.Symphony Place promotes sustainable building practices through energy-efficient HVACs and insulation.The houses provide high-end finishes such as 8-foot doors, designer tile in bathrooms, external paving, and upscale appliances (washer, dryer, HVAC, kitchen).About Symphony PlaceSymphony Place attracts individuals who want to live in a vibrant town without sacrificing space, privacy, and the perks of a city lifestyle. The home design and two-car garages leave infinite possibilities for homeowners; they can create home offices, in-law suites, or any other space necessary for their lifestyle. This beautiful gated community's strategic location lets the residents enjoy the best water activities of the South Florida coastline including canoeing, surfing, yachting, and fishing. The proximity to Palm Beach International Airport makes travel easy, while the nightlife, shopping, polo, equestrian activities, golf courses, and art centers are enough to entertain anyone.About Jeff Tricoli TeamThe Tricoli Team specializes in the housing market of South Florida - helping over 400 buyers and sellers each year. Their wisdom about local markets and connections with professionals (home inspectors, contractors, interior designers, property managers, lenders, title and escrow companies, painters, gardeners, plumbers, electricians, home warranty companies, and more) provide potential homebuyers the best service possible! The team carefully works with residential properties that fit all the boxes of modern demands, such as green design features, state-of-the-art appliances, reasonable pricing, and the newest trends. Thanks to their scientific approach to analyzing the latest market data, buyers and sellers end up with the best deals. The Tricoli Team makes real estate deals understandable and helps customers navigate each step of the sales process efficiently. As they customize their approach to each individual client, the client's needs get fulfilled no matter how challenging a buyer or seller's requirements might be.

