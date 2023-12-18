TC Biopharm Announces Formation Of Commercial Development Division, Led By Industry Veteran, Dr. Lauren Bor Ph.D

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP )

a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, announced today that the creation of a new Commercial Development Division, which will be headed by Dr. Lauren Bor, PhD.

The new division will focus on optimizing production of TCB-008 in anticipation of ACHIEVE data in 2024 as well as the recent IND clearance for TCB-008 in the US, and preparing a clear regulatory path for commercialization, as well as the research of new and developing technologies for future efficiencies in the manufacturing process. Additionally,

TC BioPharm's Commercial Development Division will explore new opportunities with third parties to monetize the company's production capabilities using the GMP licensed facility.

"I have the utmost confidence in Lauren's ability spearhead this new business unit and continue to represent TC BioPharm as a leader in Women in STEM," stated Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer. "The creation of this division will prepare TCB for successful trial data and regulatory commercialization filings in the future, a key focus of regulators in cell therapy, and it will also allow us to avoid costly supply-chain delays by leveraging our strong manufacturing capabilities. We expect there to be continued advancement production and manufacturing of cell therapies, Dr. Bor will be locking in our process as well as have an eye to these advancements and bringing our process to the highest grade and best economics for commercialization at scale. This increase in oversight is also expected to create a more efficacious product in cell therapy and make us stronger as we work to pioneer a new and powerful class of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer."

Prior to serving as TC BioPharm's Head of Process Development, Dr. Bor completed

a Bsc Hons degree in Immunology from the University of Glasgow. She

obtained her Ph.D in Immunobiology, titled "The Generation of MHC Class I Restricted Antigen Specific Regulatory T Cells for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes" from Kings College London in 2014. Dr.

Bor

then joined the lab of Professor Waseem Qasim at University College London as a Post-Doctoral Researcher where she led the development of closed-system, automated manufacturing platforms for CAR T cells. Following successful manufacture of CD19 CAR T cells for clinical trials and scale up of gene edited CAR T cells at UCL. Lauren Joined TC BioPharm in 2019, and her area of research has been the process development and technology transfer of TC BioPharm's Unmodified cryopreserved Vγ9Vδ2 T cell manufacturing process.



"I am excited to lead this new division at TC BioPharm as we look out to commercializing our manufacturing process and advancing our ability to scale efficiently in cell therapy manufacturing," said, Dr. Bor. "TC BioPharm understands that early-stage biotech companies have different needs and expectations than that of large pharmaceutical companies. I believe our new undertaking will allow us to operate within this niche market to better serve those specific needs."

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

