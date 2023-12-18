(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Global Personal Care UV Filters Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Personal Care UV Filters estimated at US$784.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a

CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$311 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane segment is estimated at 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The UV filters market is in a state of evolution, driven by the growing demand for safe and effective UV protection in personal care products. This report provides insights into how the beauty and personal care industry has faced significant challenges, especially in the wake of the global pandemic. With consumers increasingly focused on safety and well-being, UV filters play a vital role in formulating skincare and cosmetic products.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global personal care UV filters market, highlighting the percentage market share of key competitors in 2023 and assessing their market presence, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. It also delves into the competitive landscape of specific UV filter ingredients, including Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Zinc Oxide, and Titanium Dioxide, providing insights into the market share positioning of key players in 2022 and projections for 2030.

Additionally, the report distinguishes between organic and inorganic UV filter types, offering a comprehensive competitor market share analysis for 2022 and future outlooks for 2030. It also provides historical context on the evolution of UV filters in personal care products and highlights recent market activities and developments.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $235.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Personal Care UV Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$235.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Advancements in UV Filter Technology to Drive Growth

Beauty Brands Speed Up Sun Care Innovations Targeting UV Filter Technology

Tapping Synergistic Effects of Organic & Inorganic Filters

With UV Protection Promoted as the First Step in Aging Prevention, UV Filters Find Increasing Use in Anti-Ageing Products

Evergreen Demand for Suncare Products Buoy Steady Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics Change Amid Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products

Human Exposure and Hazard Data for Select FDA-Approved Sunscreen Ingredients

Coral-Friendly & Environmentally Safe UV Filters are Next Step for Sunscreens

Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market

Rise in Use of Cosmeceuticals Augurs Well for Market Growth

New Avenues with Colored Cosmetics

Encouraging Popularity of Anti-Aging Hair Care Products to Drive Demand for UV Filters

UV Filters Gain Growth from the Increasing Trend of Multifunctional Personal Care Products

Nanoparticle-Powered UV Filters to Expand Uptake of Sunscreen Products

Key Challenges Faced by Formulators in Incorporating Clean Beauty in Sun Care Products Health Implications Prompt EU to Clip Use of Specific UV Filters in Cosmetics

