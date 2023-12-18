Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: The EZ Clasp-A Simple Tool That Opens Jewelry Clasps With Ease

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA`, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Monica P. of Nampa, ID is the creator of the EZ Clasp, a hand tool designed to easily open jewelry clasps via a spring-loaded push button and a pair of clamps. Users activate the button to operate the clamps and easily open the jewelry clasp for quick and convenient application to the neck, wrist, and any other area on the body. The tool operator pushes the sliding mechanism upward to operate the arm and utilizes the push button to operate the clamps. A stainless-steel hook is moved via the spring action to hold the jewelry clasp open with rubber tipped appendages designed to prevent damage to the jewelry clasp during opening. The operator repeats these steps to easily apply or remove their jewelry.The jewelry market, including necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry items featuring clasps, is dynamic and diverse. The industry experiences trends and shifts influenced by factors such as fashion, culture, technology, and consumer preferences. Regardless of evolving jewelry preferences by consumers, jewelry items with a clasp remain difficult to open by hand, especially by those with limited strength and dexterity in their fingers. There is an increasing demand for products designed to enhance both functionality and aesthetics of jewelry. The EZ Clasp tool is designed with universal application in mind to expand the product line of any jewelry-based manufacturing company.Monica was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her EZ Clasp product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the EZ Clasp can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

