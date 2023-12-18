Egnyte Recognized In G2 Winter 2024 Reports Across Multiple Categories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that software marketplace G2 has named it a category leader and top-ranked vendor in several Winter 2024 reports. In addition, the company has retained leadership positions throughout 2023 in the following categories: Cloud Content Collaboration, Data Governance, Data Security, Data-Centric Security, Encryption Key Management, and Sensitive Data Discovery.



“At Egnyte, we help organizations to maximize the value of their content while simultaneously mitigating risk,” said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte.“This recognition from G2 further validates our commitment to providing leading data security and governance solutions.”



As announced at Egnyte's Global Summit this month, the company continues to consider evolving customer and user needs by enhancing its AI-powered solutions and secure collaboration capabilities with solutions like Egnyte Document Room and eSignature.



G2 evaluates products based on user reviews and online data like social media. Reviewers continue to highlight Egnyte's security, speed, and reliability, with recent feedback including:



●“[Egnyte is] an amazing solution to secure your sensitive data in the cloud from attacks and ransomware detection. We can simply exchange files, update the essential material, and upload new files using Egnyte; you can also share and upload enormous files, which is quite convenient. As a cloud platform, it also provides easy access to the information we require from anywhere and at any time.” – Tammy K., Mid-Market



●“Egnyte has been extremely fast and reliable. We use it as an alternative to a traditional file server, and it has been a great solution. Customer support was very helpful when first getting started and adding users. Being able to access files from multiple devices and share files directly from our file structure has been a big improvement to our coordination workflow.” – Matt J., Small Business



●“The platform is simple to use, the interface is straightforward and well-designed, it integrates nicely with the mobile application and the desktop, and it can be simply separated into its own file...I am particularly pleased to have communication among my colleagues on a single platform, which assists the organization in organizing files in the most secure manner, the permission options are simple to grasp, and I enjoy how you can build password-protected links.” – Meghan J., Mid-Market



About Egnyte

Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 26,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit .

