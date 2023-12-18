South Seas Announces New Fleet Of Eco-Friendly Resort Carts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South Seas Golf Cart

South Seas Golf Cart Left Side View

South Seas Golf Cart Side View

South Seas Golf Cart Right Side View

- South Seas General Manager, Shawn FarrellCAPTIVA ISLAND, FLORIDA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida's Gulf Coast, announces the addition of 100 new EZGO Express LY6 Passenger Carts for guests and resort members. These eco-friendly vehicles, boasting zero emissions and rapid charging, are equipped with advanced features to ensure a seamless experience around the resort and Captiva Island. The new guest amenity is another part of the resort's continued rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.South Seas is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmentally friendly practices. The new electric resort carts produce zero emissions and have rapid charging capabilities ensuring they are always ready to go. Also equipped with advanced features such as GPS navigation, sporty wheels, convex mirrors, turn signals with horns, the resort cart features ensure that guests have a safe and enjoyable ride.“Guests can enjoy a guilt-free ride, knowing that they are not contributing to air pollution,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell.“Incorporating the cart fleet at South Seas is another step towards creating the number one family beach resort.”Guests may utilize the new road-ready resort carts to venture around the resort and to downtown Captiva. While the carts are not for use on the resort's walking golf course, The Clutch, they provide an ideal way to explore the island's diverse offerings, from pristine beaches to vibrant shops and eateries. Designated resort parking areas ensure hassle-free transportation for getting around the resort's expansive grounds, while the carts' ease of use makes them an ideal choice for families and groups.Guests are able to book carts online through the South Seas App . The resort offers both 4- and 6-passenger carts to accommodate groups of all sizes.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida's mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides.For more information, visit SouthSeas or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, Instagram at @SouthSeasResort or Twitter at @SSIslandResort.

