Vietnam Airlines And Turkish Airlines Expand Cooperation On Air Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In the presence of Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in the field.

Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines signed a cooperation agreement in the presence of Vietnam's Prime Minister and Turkey's Vice President.

SAN FRANSISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On November 29, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, in the presence of Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines signed an agreement to further enhance cooperation in the field of air cargo transportation.The agreement between Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines aims to bring additional long-term benefits to air cargo customers and both airlines. Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines intend to strengthen cooperation in cargo transport and will conduct research to enable the potential launch of an air cargo joint venture, providing customers with the benefits of a larger, faster network, enhanced direct flights, a wider range of destinations, and increased frequencies. Combining the resources of the two national airlines will support increased efficiency in the use of their aircraft capacities and further boost their position in global competition.Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, said: "The cooperation between Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines was established on the basis of mutual benefit. Turkish Airlines will benefit from expanding the scale of its transportation network to previously limited areas such as Oceania and Northeast Asia through the advantages offered by Vietnam's central geographical location as a transit point. Furthermore, by using freighters and connecting to Turkish Airlines' global network of 345 destinations around the world, Vietnam Airlines will be able to significantly expand its scale. We hope this cooperation will facilitate Vietnam's position and advancement towards becoming one of the leading logistics centers in the Asia-Pacific region."Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi commented at the signing ceremony:“Asia is one of our most important markets. Our efforts to increase our presence on this prominent continent continue unabated with our competent teams and R&D activities. In an era where global aviation is shifting from west to east, these efforts are even more meaningful. I hope the collaboration we have started with Vietnam Airlines, currently focused on our air cargo brand Turkish Cargo but planned to be developed in different categories in the future, will be beneficial and fruitful for both countries and both flag carriers.”Today's signing has important significance in the relationship between the two national airlines. In June this year, the two sides signed a codeshare agreement to provide more flexible and diverse flight options for passengers on routes between Vietnam and Turkey, as well as neighboring areas. Passengers can make reservations and buy tickets on Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines to fly between Istanbul and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and between Hanoi and Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. The destinations are important economic, social, and tourist centers in Turkey and Vietnam.About Vietnam AirlinesVietnam Airlines is the flag carrier of Vietnam, connecting more than 100 routes to 21 domestic and 29 international destinations. Vietnam Airlines was the first Southeast Asian carrier to join the SkyTeam Alliance in 2010. Vietnam Airlines boasts a fleet of nearly 100 aircraft, highlighted by their Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Airbus A350-900 XWBs, and Airbus A321neos, offering impeccable levels of comfort and service throughout every journey.About Turkish AirlinesEstablished in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 437 passenger and cargo aircraft flying to 345 worldwide destinations, with 292 international and 53 domestic destinations in 129 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website, , or on its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Michelle Bolden

10 to 1 Public Relations

+1 4803635733

email us here