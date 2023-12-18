CEO Roundtable On Cancer Welcomes Two New Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brand Institute and Outcomes4Me are the latest organizations to join the Roundtable's mission to ease the burden of cancer around the world.

- William Louv, PhD, chief executive officer, CEO Roundtable on Cancer

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Two new companies have joined the CEO Roundtable on Cancer and its campaign to improve cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for their employees, their families, and their communities.

Brand Institute , a global leader in brand name and corporate identity development, and Outcomes4Me , the developer of a personalized and evidence-based cancer navigation platform, are the most recent organizations to join the Roundtable's mission to ease the burden of cancer around the world.

“With these latest additions, the Roundtable is even better positioned to make cancer a less common and more survivable disease,” said William Louv, PhD, chief executive officer of the Roundtable.“We are grateful for their expertise and commitment.”

The Roundtable was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard® accreditation, which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace.

In 2018, the CEO Roundtable established Project Data Sphere® (PDS) to accelerate cancer research through its online data platform and data-focused research programs.

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,600 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,600 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,400 clients. The company partners on over 75 percent of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Its Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, Health Canada, American Medical Association and the World Health Organization.

“Cancer affects everyone at some point in life,” said James L. Dettore, chairman and chief executive officer of Brand Institute.“The CEO Roundtable on Cancer provides us with an important reminder that many forms of cancer are preventable, treatable, and/or survivable, as well as important and actionable steps to reduce the risk and burden of cancer for our organizations' valued team members, their families, and our community. Brand Institute looks forward to partnering with and supporting the Roundtable in its mission.”

Outcomes4Me is a patient empowerment platform that uses AI and machine learning to help cancer patients navigate their care and access personalized, evidence-based treatment information. It is the only direct-to-patient platform that integrates with the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and makes them patient-facing. When patients provide their health information, the platform offers both oncologist-approved and FDA-approved clinical information based upon each patient's unique diagnosis. Through Outcomes4Me, patients gain direct access to the latest relevant treatment options as well as clinical trials and genetic testing recommendations. Outcomes4Me is enabling patients to take a proactive approach to their care while addressing an unmet need: making the latest innovation more accessible to patients and their doctors. Outcomes4Me supports over 150,000 breast cancer patient members, launched in lung cancer this year, and also recently rolled out a multi-cancer offering.

“I have closely followed the work of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for many years, dating to my previous tenure as an executive at both Sanofi and Novartis,” said Maya R. Said, ScD, Founder and chief executive officer at Outcomes4Me.“Now as a startup CEO in the quickly evolving cancer navigation space, I am honored to join this esteemed group. I look forward to collaborating with and learning from the other Roundtable members who share our vision to democratize cancer care, improve health outcomes, and to remove the burden of cancer from patients and their families. Together, we cannot only make a real difference in the lives of people living with cancer but also accelerate the discovery of a cure for cancer.”

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating the CEO Cancer Gold Standard®, which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. This was followed by Project Data SphereTM, an initiative spanning industry, academia, and government to improve oncology clinical trials. For more information, visit .



