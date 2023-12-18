Shimano To Sponsor U23 Entries To Gran Fondo National Series Cycling Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gran Fondo National Series announced that Shimano will sponsor riders under 23 years of age (U23) to register for Gran Fondo National Series events for just $23

- Reuben KlineGETTYSBURG, PA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gran Fondo National Series today announced that Shimano will sponsor the opportunity for riders under 23 years of age (U23) to register for SUAREZ Gran Fondo National Series events for just $23 per event. This sponsorship bolsters the long-term partnership between the Series and Shimano, the industry leader in cycling components. In addition to sponsoring the U23 field, Shimano will have a prominent presence at the Series owned 2024 SUAREZ Gran Fondo National Series events.“I'm very happy to have Shimano support our initiative to promote youth cycling in the USA. Shimano's support literally removes the financial barrier to entry for Junior and U23 cyclists at our North American cycling events,” said Gran Fondo National Series founder and director, Reuben Kline.“This U23 campaign allows any rider under 23 to register for any of our owned Gran Fondo National Series events for $23. Riders under 23 can register by using the coupon code U23byShimano.”“Shimano is a long-term partner with Gran Fondo National Series and we love what Reuben has done to break down barriers that have existed in traditional competitive road racing, and to encourage greater participation in cycling. Being part of an initiative focused on getting younger riders more engaged in the sport is the kind of advocacy Shimano is very happy to support,” said Nick Legan, Road Brand Manager for Shimano.“We share Reuben's mission to get more people on bikes and we look forward to engaging with gran fondo riders at Series events throughout 2024.”Riders who will be 23 years of age or under as of December 31, 2024, are eligible to use the coupon code: U23byShimano at checkout for any of the company's owned SUAREZ Gran Fondo National Series events including Gran Fondo Florida, Tour of Georgia Gran Fondo, Highlands Gran Fondo, Gran Fondo Asheville, Boone Gran Fondo, Gran Fondo Maryland, as well as the 2024 USA Cycling Gran Fondo National Championships . The offer is limited to participants under the age of 23 and entrants are verified by their age. Juniors – cyclists under the age of 18 – are eligible to use the same coupon code.About Shimano North American Bicycle, Inc. ( )Shimano North American Bicycle, Inc., a member of Shimano North America Holdings, Inc., along with its world-renowned subsidiaries, offers consumers outstanding sport-related products and apparel. Shimano is proud of its staff, diversity in talent, interests, and backgrounds. The company is an ISO14001 certified business where environmental compliance and continued improvements are part of the business philosophy and operations.About Gran Fondo National Series (granfondonationalseries)Founded in 2012 by event director Reuben Kline, the Gran Fondo National Series is the largest and most competitive series of gran fondo cycling events in the United States. Gran Fondo National Series was the first series to implement timed-segment racing into US gran fondo events and has crowned Gran Fondo National Champions and Gran Fondo National Series Champions since 2012. Since 2020, Gran Fondo National Series has been the organizer of the official USA Cycling Gran Fondo National Championships.

