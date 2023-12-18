Cybeready Outperforms In 2023 With Security Training Solution Advancements And Best-In-Class Customer Evaluations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CybeReady , a global leader in security awareness training, today highlighted key company successes as the year draws to a close. The company is proud to reflect on the past 12 months, which have been marked by groundbreaking solution updates and exceptional recognition from customers globally.This year, the CybeReady team dedicated itself to enhancing its security awareness training solution through technological innovations and a leap forward in system accessibility. The company's efforts have culminated in the rollout of its Employee Communications Center featuring Employee Scorecards, a customizable accessibility interface, robust compliance monitoring, and interactive/adaptive training content, each designed to build a security-minded workforce.Key technology milestones in 2023 included:- CybeReady's Internal Communications Center and Employee Scorecards - Designed to increase training engagement and reinforce a culture of continuous improvement, and proactive security.- The launch of new accessibility features, provided to extend the company's training solution to all employees. These enhancements epitomize CybeReady's commitment to inclusivity, ensuring every employee, regardless of physical or cognitive abilities, is equipped for today's cybersecurity challenges.- The addition of PhishCage, an enhanced employee reporting button, and Advanced Phishing Analytics, allow security professionals to see exactly where employee security risks lie, which groups in the organization are more prone to policy violations, and how to allocate resources better to mitigate risks.- The introduction of CybeReady's security awareness solution that is optimized for small and medium-sized enterprises. Features like the AutoPilot capability ensure easy operation out of the box – reducing time and resource requirements.“Our commitment to excellence and innovation was echoed in the voices of industry experts and our customers," said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady.“We are thrilled to announce that the company has been recognized as a top-ranked company in security awareness training on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and other popular customer review sites. These accolades are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, highlighting our users' trust and satisfaction worldwide.”Top customer review site accolades and industry awards for 2023 included:- Gartner Peer Insights Recognition: CybeReady is recommended by 100% of customers on the platform and rated 4.6 out of 5 stars for best customer experience, evaluation and contracting, integration and deployment, service and support, and product capabilities. The company also joined the Gartner Customer First Program to utilize customer insights to drive product development, service, and support, using review-based feedback.- CybeReady was named“Innovation and Growth Leader” in the Frost RadarTM Security Awareness Training (SAT) Report for 2023.- G2: CybeReady received exceptional rankings for setup/administration and the highest user adoption with a“Higher Performer” status and a ranking of 4.7 out of 5.0.- 2023 Top InfoSec Innovator Award Winner for Most Innovative Security Awareness Training Solution.- 2023 CRN Midsize Enterprise Services (MES) Winner for Most Innovative Security Training Solution.Key business milestones for 2023 include:- Double-digit, year-over-year growth in 2023.- Expansion of CybeReady's channel presence throughout EMEA and host of the 2023 EMEA Partner Success Summit.- Strengthening of the company's presence in the DACH region with expanded sales leadership and operations.- Strategic Alliances formed with several new partners, including the recently announced partnership with Securus360 and Vanta – empowering cybersecurity training.According to one customer review on Gartner Peer Insights, "CybeReady has allowed us to provide targeted and consistent training experiences in our workplace, so we can demonstrate and track significant and sustained enhancement in our organization's security awareness. This measurable improvement is a testament to their innovative approach."Looking ahead to 2024, CybeReady is excited to continue its innovation journey and remain committed to delivering next-gen security training solutions that achieve employee readiness to cyberattacks. Building upon its established reputation for innovative and engaging security training technology, the company's approach for the coming year is centered around personalized, data-driven training experiences that cater to the unique needs and learning styles of each employee. Recognizing that the human element is both the most vulnerable and the most capable line of defense in cybersecurity, CybeReady aims to transform employees from potential security risks into informed, vigilant participants in cyber defense.For more information about CybeReady's Security Awareness Training solution, visit .Tweet This: @CybeReady Outperforms in 2023 with Security Training Solution Advancements and Best-in-Class Evaluations -Resources:- Request a no-obligation CybeReady demonstration at:- CybeReady Case Studies -- CybeReady White Papers -About CybeReadyCybeReady offers the world's most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady's solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady's adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady's solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit .- END -

