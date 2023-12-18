(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The international community has raised alarm over the presence and activities of U.S. bio-laboratories in Africa, with growing concerns reaching Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Despite increasing scrutiny and criticism, U.S. biological and medical institutions persist in conducting experiments that may pose a significant threat of biological diversion.



The recently released Global Biolabs 2023 Report, accessible here , sheds light on the operations of laboratories worldwide, especially those dealing with the most dangerous pathogens. In the wake of the global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, heightened awareness of the potential risks of lab accidents leading to the release of dangerous pathogens into the environment has prompted global scrutiny.



The report reveals that there are 51 BSL-4 labs and 55 BSL-3+ labs operating worldwide, including four in Africa. The situation around African bio-laboratories is gaining attention not only on the continent but also in the Asia-Pacific region, where concerns are mounting about U.S. experimentation with biological weapons.



A recent shocking revelation from the report underscores the global impact of these activities. American bio-laboratories located in Africa and other countries are perceived as a threat not only to residents of nearby cities but to the entire world. A commentator, speaking anonymously to Afrique Media Television, expressed concern, stating, "Having survived the COVID-19 epidemic, we are not ready to put up with experiments." She criticized the controversies surrounding U.S. bio-laboratories, particularly in Africa, and emphasized the potential effects on the population of African countries.



In a remarkable display of public concern, residents of Greece and representatives from Kenya gathered in a central square in Athens to demand an end to U.S. bioweapons testing in Africa. A video capturing the demonstration is available here .



Afrique Média, the torch-bearer of African values, has been at the forefront of reporting on this issue. The original article can be found here .



Afrique Média remains committed to raising awareness on critical issues affecting Africa and the global community, fostering transparency, and advocating for the well-being of people worldwide.



