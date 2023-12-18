Blue Innovations Group Launches The R30 Electric Boat: The Future Of Sustainable Marine Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BIG Logo
The R30 Electric Boat from Blue Innovations Group (BIG)
Blue Innovations Group (BIG) R30 Electric Boat
Blue Innovations Group (BIG), a marine technology company in Florida recently unveiled its R30 electric boat. The 'R' in R30 stands for Revolution, we decided to offer something radically different, radically better.”
- John Vo, CEO of Blue Innovations Group (BIG) (BIG).
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Innovations Group (BIG) , a marine technology company, unveiled its much-anticipated flagship product, the R30 . Founder and CEO John Vo shared his excitement:“The R30 will provide the ultimate boating experience for customers with uncompromised safety, performance, style, and value while being environmentally friendly.”
The R30 is a 30-foot electric day cruiser boat with a 221 kWh battery pack, 800 hp dual motor powertrain, integrated UI, and solar charging capability. This first-of-its-kind recreational boat offers customers an unparalleled experience, combining advanced technologies and timeless styling. The R30 provides a seamless transition between working and playing spaces with its connected capability, interactive features, and versatile layout. This versatility extends to the vessel's controls and navigation which are intuitive and easy to use. The R30's stern ocean terrace combined with the vessel's silent and pollution-free propulsion system enables customers the opportunity to easily engage with their family and friends.
“The R30 was designed from scratch. We threw out the playbook most boatbuilders follow because if you squint your eyes at a boat show, most boats look the same. The 'R' in R30 stands for Revolution, we decided to offer something radically different, radically better,” said Vo.
“We are thrilled to launch the R30 in Pinellas County, Florida, a community that has embraced our mission from the very beginning. The R30 is a testament to American innovation and the cutting-edge technologies emerging from the State of Florida,” said Vo. The R30 is the first 30ft electric day cruiser designed and manufactured in the State of Florida.
Customers will have the opportunity to reserve an R30 for $1,000 with a“Blue Reservation” which provides customers with standard delivery and $5,000 for a“BIG Reservation,” providing customers with access to one of the first 100 boats. BIG will begin R30 deliveries in Q3 2024.
"Since our debut at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), we've seen enthusiasm not only among current boaters but also among non-boaters who share the sentiment that the R30 is a long-overdue innovation," Vo explained.
R30 Specs
Length: 30ft
Beam: 10ft
Height: 9.5ft
Target Nominal Runtime: up to 8hr
Target Max Speed: 45mph
Weight: 10K lbs
Battery pack: 221kWh
Capacity: 12 people
Solar canopy: 2.7kW
R30 Key Features
Half-Walk Around, Bathroom with Bidet, Kitchenette, Refrigerator, AC, Stern Ocean Terrace, Range of Charging Options, Expandable Solar Canopy, Remote Access, and Integrated Infotainment.
About Blue Innovations Group
Blue Innovations Group is a leading electric boat company founded by John Vo, the former Global Head of Manufacturing at Tesla. The company's mission is to enable the transition from land to water with sustainable solutions. Its flagship R30 product is a 30-foot electric power boat with a 221 kWh battery pack, 800 hp, and solar charging capability.
Chris Kerzich
Blue Innovations Group
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN18122023003118003196ID1107619280
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.