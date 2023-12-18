Optimal Training Access With An Absolute Minimum Of Administration Is Available With The Enroll Now - Pay Later Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enroll Now - Pay Later! Optimal training access with an absolute minimum of administration

Sofema Online provides a method to support its clients in the most convenient way.

SOFIA, BULGARIA , December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online (SOL) at is committed to offering clients accessible online training solutions. The Enroll Now - Pay Later program is a method to support clients in the most convenient way.Since its inception in 2013, Sofema Online has been a leader in delivering specialized EASA-compliant regulatory online training courses, tailored to the dynamic needs of the aviation industry. Focusing on regulatory and vocational training, SOL has developed a platform offering over 330 courses , establishing itself as a trusted training provider.The results of over a decade of excellence in online regulatory training are more accessible for business clients. Optimal training access is achieved with minimal administration – it takes only one email to enroll the entire staff in 330+ Courses, Packages, and Diplomas.The Enroll Now - Pay Later program offers a solution for all Corporate Clients. This program was introduced following client requests for easier enrollment and to maximize available enrollment discounts. Details are available on this pageThe Enroll Now - Pay Later program is designed to enhance the accessibility of SOL's training portfolio for corporate clients. The program allows immediate enrollment into any course or package, facilitating continuous learning without upfront payment constraints. A monthly discounted proforma Invoice is provided with a 30-day payment term, underscoring SOL's commitment to supporting global aviation personnel's professional development.Sofema Online Corporate clients enjoy:>> Immediate access to a wide range of courses with no waiting period.>> Convenient monthly invoicing with extended payment terms of 30 days.>> Exclusive discounts on courses and packages. A dedicated Corporate User Account Management system.>> Access to free course materials upon meeting enrollment criteria.>> The program is open to all SOL Privileged Training Partners (PTP). Interested organizations can join this elite group by requesting a partnership agreement, subject to SOL's approval criteria.About Sofema Online: A part of the larger Sofema Group ( ), Sofema Online has been a pioneer in online regulatory training since 2013. With a mission to support the continuous development of aviation professionals, SOL provides a range of regulatory-compliant courses, covering jurisdictions like EASA, FAA, UAE – GCAA, OTAR, etc, reflecting the latest industry standards and practices.Next Steps: Sofema Online invites corporations in the aviation sector to enhance their training capabilities through this program. Interested parties are encouraged to contact SOL to discuss partnership opportunities and to take advantage of the Enroll Now - Pay Later program.Enrollmen in the program is available at ....

Steve Bentley

Sofema Online

59 59 433 870

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube