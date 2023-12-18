12Th & Oak Flooring Co. Guides Homeowners With 4 Key Considerations For Hardwood Flooring Selection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLAYTON, NC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As homeowners increasingly consider hardwood flooring for their homes, 12th & Oak Flooring Co. steps forward with expert guidance, offering valuable insights for those navigating this significant home improvement decision. With a focus on empowering customers, the flooring experts at 12th & Oak highlight four key considerations to ensure an informed and satisfactory hardwood flooring purchase.1. How Will You Enjoy the New Floors?The first consideration in the hardwood flooring journey is understanding the type of foot traffic the areas will endure. 12th & Oak Flooring Co. advises homeowners to assess their lifestyle: Do they have small children, pets, or high daily foot traffic? Recommending sturdier wood options like oak for high-traffic areas, the experts acknowledge that lifestyle considerations play a pivotal role in choosing the most suitable flooring material and finish.2. What Kind of Subfloor Do You Have?Surprising to some, the material of the subfloor significantly influences wood flooring options. 12th & Oak Flooring Co. points out that while plywood subfloors are ideal for nailing unfinished hardwoods, concrete subfloors require the selection of pre-finished engineered wood planks, designed for glue-down installations. This nuanced consideration ensures a seamless and effective flooring installation .3. How Much Do You Want to Spend?Investing in natural hardwood flooring is a lasting commitment, and 12th & Oak Flooring Co. recognizes the importance of addressing budget considerations. Acknowledging that the total cost depends on the chosen material and home square footage, the experts emphasize the availability of laminate options that offer a comparable aesthetic at a more budget-friendly price point.4. What Kinds of Flooring Are Available?The pivotal question of available flooring options is met with a comprehensive answer from 12th & Oak Flooring Co. Proudly offering a diverse range, including pre-finished or unfinished solid, engineered, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, and luxury vinyl plank, the company assures customers that there's a flooring solution to fit every budget and preference.For those seeking further guidance or with additional questions about flooring , 12th & Oak Flooring Co. invites homeowners to reach out to their knowledgeable team for personalized assistance .About 12th & Oak Flooring Co.:12th & Oak Flooring Co. stands as a reputable source for high-quality flooring solutions, offering a wide array of options to suit various budgets and preferences. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and expert guidance, 12th & Oak Flooring Co. continues to be a trusted partner in transforming homes with premium flooring.

