COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® NOW OPEN IN CHANDLER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Husband and wife duo lead South Central Arizona HUNKS

CHANDLER , AZ, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, continues to expand in Arizona with its newest opening in Chandler, AZ. The Chandler College HUNKS is now open and providing donation pickups and general labor assistance in addition to the company's signature fast, friendly moving and junk hauling services for area residents and businesses.Franchise owners Sam and Vanessa Siaki lead the Chandler College HUNKS team in serving the city's neighboring areas with helpful, high-quality moving and junk removal solutions. The Siakis are long-time Arizona residents and their latest endeavor with College HUNKS is a family business. Prior to joining College HUNKS, Sam Siaki worked for 19 years and counting with Enterprise Mobility, specializing in developing teams to drive results in service, growth and sales. He is currently a business-to-business wholesaler in the Remarketing division, where he visits business partners and develops win-win relationships.“My dad and maternal grandfather immigrated to the U.S. for opportunity and freedom, and I want to leave a legacy for the next generation of the Siaki family. When Vanessa and I were looking for opportunities to own, we knew we needed experts to help mentor us along our journey. We found College HUNKS in a posting and the rest is history,” said Sam Siaki, Co-owner of the Chandler College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®.“The company leadership has shown to be forward thinking and strategic, especially with how they integrate technology and the employees who execute at the most important checkpoint, which is with the customer.”College HUNKS serves customers throughout North America. The Chandler College HUNKS is located at 6509 W. Frye Rd., Suite 9 and will be offering their best-in-class services to Chandler, Ahwatukee, Gilbert and the surrounding neighborhoods.“We are thrilled to welcome Sam and Vanessa to the College HUNKS family. Their commitment to their community and business experience makes them a great fit for our team and for helping us continue to grow our brand,” said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving.“They are joining a strong network of like-minded individuals who are dedicated to providing excellent service to each client in a fun, enthusiastic team environment. It's thanks to our franchise partners that we are able to bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs.”College HUNKS is also a purpose-driven company that is dedicated to being a part of the community. The Chandler location plans to support the key causes of College HUNKS, including fighting childhood hunger and supporting victims of domestic violence, along with local initiatives.“I truly believe the best charity is employing people and elevating their financial personal standing, along with giving to your local community in a responsible fashion. We are looking forward to partnering with local organizations that will help lift up our area, especially with those who just need someone to believe in them so they can get started on improving their life,” added Sam Siaki.For more information about the Chandler College HUNKS, visit or call (480) 660-4383.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

+ +1 305.333.2809

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other