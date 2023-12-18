INDIA Bloc Leader To Be Decided After Polls, No Individual Only Ideological Problem With BJP: Mamata

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Ahead of the fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) here on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the leader of the bloc will be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

She added that the meeting was an opportunity to discuss seat sharing among the constituents of the INDIA bloc in detail.

Mamata Banerjee also said that she does not have a problem with anyone but with the BJP's ideology.

Speaking to the media, Banerjee said, "After the election everyone will decide (prime ministerial candidate)."

Banerjee's remarks came on a question on her opinion on the role of Rahul Gandhi as he is going on a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' again and if he would be the prime ministerial candidate of the bloc.

When asked if the Congress had consulted her over Rahul Gandhi's role, she said, "I cannot say about any other party."

She also slammed the BJP over the suspension of the Opposition MPs for the remainder of Parliament's Winter Session and said, "It is not that collectively they have to suspend everybody. If they think that the House is supreme why are they afraid? If they suspend all the members how will they raise their voice? They are passing three important Bills even the law Bill is important. There is a system in democracy. Who will raise the voice of the people? The voices of the people have been choked. Let them suspend the House first. They have no moral ground to run this House and to suspend the Opposition fully...How will they run the House? They will run a mockery nothing else," she said.

She also accused the government of bulldozing the federal structure and said that they are taking everything away from the poor.

"When we raise an issue that's when everybody is suspended, expelled or there is an Income Tax raid, or CBI raid or ED raid. You show me how many BJP leaders are raided?" she quipped.

When asked if she has any problem with the BJP, she said, "I do not have individual problems with anyone. I have an ideological problem with the BJP."

She also said that her party was backing expelled party MP Mahua Moitra.“She was not allowed to defend herself. That is also very unfortunate. When the Opposition raises their views they are expelled. If you are in BJP, you are very good," she said.

Asked about the INDIA bloc meeting, Banerjee said, "I think all will be together. There is an opportunity to discuss this (seat sharing) matter."

She said that it is a great opportunity to discuss it in detail and the majority of political parties will agree to one-to-one seat sharing, maybe one or two may not agree.

"I don't have any motto or vendetta," she added. When asked if she feels that there is a delay in the seat sharing talks of the INDIA bloc, the Trinamool Congress chief said, "It is not late. Better late than never..."

To a question if she wanted an alliance with Congress in West Bengal, the Chief Minister said, "Somebody must bell the cat...I don't have any problem if they have genuine things. But in West Bengal, they have only two seats. I am open to talk and discuss.”

Meanwhile, Banerjee also went to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. The two leaders discussed several issues.

--IANS

aks/rad