Colombia’S ELN Halts Kidnappings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant peace effort, Colombia's government announced the ELN's commitment to end kidnappings.



This agreement emerged from the latest peace dialogues, aiming to resolve enduring conflicts. It marks a pivotal moment in the peace negotiations.



On Sunday, the government shared this breakthrough.



The announcement concluded the fifth round of talks. These dialogues, held to end violence and foster stability, proved successful.



The ELN's decision aligns with an extended ceasefir , lasting until January 2024's end. Both parties agreed to continue discussions in Havana, Cuba, starting January 22, 2024.



Vera Grabe, heading the government's negotiation team, emphasized the ELN' promise.



From January 30, 2024, the ELN will cease all kidnappings in Colombia. This pledge is vital for peace.







Carlos Ruiz Massieu, representing the UN, commended the Colombian Government and ELN.



He highlighted their constructive dialogue and political commitment. These efforts overcame differences in the peace process.



Massieu also thanked Mexico for supporting Colombia's peace journey. The groundwork for these discussions was laid in Caracas, Venezuela, in November 2022.



The parties appreciated Mexico's hospitality and agreed to improve economic conditions.



This effort aims to execute the Mexico Agreement and enhance societal participation in the peace process.



This development coincides with FARC's dissidents' similar intentions to halt kidnappings.



Colombia's Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, called for tangible peace acts and transparency regarding hostages.



The Gaula, a Colombian special forces unit, reported that FARC dissidents currently hold ten people in regions like Nariño and Valle.



This includes an Italian citizen highlighting the importance of the ELN's commitment. It signifies a step towards lasting peace in Colombia.

