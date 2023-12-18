Chilean Referendum Rejects Constitution Overhaul Again

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chilean voters, harking back to the Augusto Pinochet military regime (1973-1990), have once more rejected a Constitution revision proposal.



The proposal failed, with 55.76% of voters opposing it. President Gabriel Boric addressed the nation on Sunday.



He acknowledged the people's clear decision against the constitutional change. Boric stressed that this vote concludes the constitutional process under his administration.



He pointed out the nation's urgent needs and the existing divisions.



The President committed to addressing Chileans' needs, recognizing a political obligation. He aims to find solutions that respond to citizens' demands.



Servel, Chile's Electoral Service, reported the final vote tally. With 99.78% of polling stations counted, over 6.88 million opposed the change.







This number represents 55.76% of votes. Meanwhile, about 5.46 million, or 44.24%, supported it.



This vote was historic due to its automatic registration and mandatory voting for adults over 18. About 13 million people, or 84.40% of registered voters, participated.



Chile will retain its 1980 Constitution, enacted during Pinochet's rule. This document has seen major changes but no fundamental alterations since democratic governance resumed.

Constitutional Council leaned towards conservatisms

The rejected proposal came from the Constitutional Council. This group of 50 democratically elected members based their work on a draft from a previously appointed expert panel.



Their proposal leaned towards conservatism. It focused on strengthening private rights and stable institutions, possibly sidelining minority interests.



This opportunity for constitutional change arose after social unrest in 2019. Mass protests against Chile's neoliberal model highlighted issues like inequality and social rights neglect.



In response, Chileans voted in October 2020 to rewrite the Constitution. A Constitutional Convention was set up for this task.



However, the proposed new Constitution was ultimately turned down in a plebiscite on September 4, 2022.



This outcome reflects the complex interplay of Chilean politics and society's expectations.

MENAFN18122023007421016031ID1107619264