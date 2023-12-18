Free Bus Sundays In São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's São Paulo launched 'Domingão Tarifa Zero' this Sunday, offering free bus rides throughout the city.



Its goal is to promote public transport use and leisure activities. It also aims to boost the economy and job opportunities.



Passengers can travel without charge using the 'Bilhete Único' card. Those without the card receive free acces from bus staff. This initiative covers every bus line.



The program extends to Christmas, New Year's Day, and São Paulo's anniversary on January 25.



It benefits an estimated 2.2 million people every Sunday. The program includes 1,175 bus lines and 4,830 vehicles.



Naiara de Oliveira, a saleswoman, encountered a minor issue using the benefit. Her son forgot his card, but other passengers helped resolve the situation.







This incident illustrates the community's support for the program. Security guard Marco Aurélio praised the program for its savings.



It helps his family reduce travel costs significantly. Mayor Ricardo Nunes emphasized the initiative's purpose. It allows residents to explore and enjoy São Paulo. H



e highlighted the efficient use of existing bus resources. With 60% of buses idle on Sundays, this program maximizes their usage.

Reduce traffic and support environmental efforts

Nunes also pointed out the broader benefits. The initiative can familiarize residents with the city and provide leisure for the less affluent.



It is expected to reduce traffic and support environmental efforts. Mental health benefits are another positive outcome.



The city does not need to increase funding to bus companies despite losing about R$ 280 million annually in ticket revenue.



Nunes believes the social and economic benefits justify this loss. The first day of the program showed normal demand levels.



This suggests a positive reception by the public. SPTrans will collect passenger data for future planning.



The smooth operation of the electronic ticketing system is key to the program's success.



This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing urban mobility and quality of life in São Paulo.

MENAFN18122023007421016031ID1107619263